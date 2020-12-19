 Skip to main content
Seven area players earn selections to Shrine Bowl
PREP FOOTBALL

Carraway

FORT MILL, S.C. − The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas announced rosters for the 2020 season and seven Pee Dee area players earned selections for the South Carolina squad.

On offense, Hartsville's D.P. Pendergrass and Dillon's Ahmari Huggins-Bruce were chosen as wide receivers while Lamar's Anthony Walton and Dillon's Avery Hewitt were selected as two of the offensive lineman.

Defensively, West Florence standout Nyke Johnson was taken as a defensive back, Marion's T.J. Sanders earned the nod for the defensive line and Hartsville's Bailey Carraway earned a selection at linebacker.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shrine Bowl game that normally takes place at Gibbs Stadium at Wofford will not be played this year.

WILL BE UPDATED

Huggins-Bruce
Walton
Hewitt
Pendergrass
Johnson
Sanders
