Seventh-ranked Hartsville girls beat No. 3 South Florence in OT

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Jazz Frierson made 2 out of 4 free throws during Friday's final minute of overtime, and that was enough to give No. 7 Hartsville a 63-61 win over third-ranked South Florence. It was the Bruins' first loss of the season.

Frierson, a transfer from A.C. Flora, finished with a game-high 32 points. South Florence was led by Krystal Baker's 18 points, followed by Jaida Cameron (16) and Jaz Lyde (14).

Frierson, who had nine points in the first quarter, finished with eight in an action-packed overtime.

With 1:23 left, it appeared the Red Foxes would grab the final momentum shift when a South Florence turnover resulted in an Erianna Scott layup and 61-59 Hartsville lead. But before the Red Foxes could blink, senior Bruin Jaz Lyde was on the other side making a layup to tie the game once again.

With 44 seconds left, however, Frierson was fouled and made her first free throw. After she missed the second, the Bruins were unable to counter. The ball then found its way into Frierson's hands again and she got to the foul line again for the game's final point.

After a short jumper by South's Jada Montgomery missed its mark, the Red Foxes rebounded it and called time out with 9.9 seconds left.

Hartsville threw the ball in and ran 6.6 seconds off the clock before being fouled.

The Bruins had one final chance to tie it, but Lyde's last-second try also missed its mark.

South Florence, however, had the momentum at halftime after a coast-to-coast layup by Baker gave the Bruins a 26-23 lead.

South then stretched that to 32-27.

But a Frierson layup got the Red Foxes back on track.

After a Lyde putback gave the Bruins a 34-31 lead with 1:40 left in the third, Hartsville's Tatiana Fisher converted a three-point play to tie it.

And from that point on, it was a race to the finish.

SF;10;16;8;18;9--61

H;14;9;11;18;11--63

HARTSVILLE (63)

Jazz Frierson 32, Scott 9, Mitchell 7, Fisher 7, Dawson 8.

SOUTH FLORENCE (61)

Jaida Cameron 16, Montgomery 7, Jaz Lyde 14, Coleman 5, Watson 1, Krystal Baker 18.

