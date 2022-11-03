Seventh-ranked Lamar excited about first round of Class A playoffs

LAMAR, S.C. – Lamar has a first-year coach in Josh Pierce, and the Silver Foxes have not skipped a beat.

Ranked seventh in the state entering the Class A playoffs, Lamar owns its eighth consecutive region championship. Now, the Silver Foxes want more as they prepare for Friday’s 7:30 p.m. home game against Allendale-Fairfax.

But the Silver Foxes will have to do it with a new quarterback. A thumb injury relegated regular starter Tyler McManus to just linebacker. The slated backup quarterback, Zori Pierce, is recovering from a broken ankle from the Kingstree game and could return in the second round. Now for Friday, Lamar’s signal-caller will be Tavis Dolford, who normally stars at running back.

Although that signals to Allendale-Fairfax the Silver Foxes won’t likely pass often, Josh Pierce thinks his team still has a solid game plan.

“Our offensive coordinator and offensive staff have come up with a good plan to allow (Dolford) to be successful,” said Pierce, whose team is 7-3. “We’ve just got to be able to control the line of scrimmage and put teams in a position to defend us in the box and do some things to get on the perimeter. And I think they’ve done a good job being creative and coming up with some things.”

Daveon Martin leads Lamar with 529 rushing yards and six touchdowns, followed by Dolford with 423 and two.

Silver Fox star Quan Toney, meanwhile, is questionable for Friday. But Travion McPhail is good to go.

“(McPhail) is like a Swiss-army knife for us,” Pierce said. “He started the season at receiver. After an injury to our starting tailback, we had to move him to the backfield. He has also battled a turf-toe injury. Not only is he versatile on Friday nights, his resilience throughout each week and on Friday nights after an injury like that says a lot about the kid.”

Defense, however, is Lamar’s calling card as it made big stop after big stop in the red zone during its 14-7 win over 10th-ranked Lake View to capture this year’s region crown.

“I think our coaching staff has done a great job on coaching the little things,” Pierce said. “That’s the biggest thing in the defense this year, compared to the defense last year. We try to really dive into the details, and the kids bought into it and have done a good job learning what we taught them. Our scheme is very simple, and they understand it.

“We focus on playing good, sound defense. We spend a lot of time on our run fits and coverage as well,” he added. “What I like most about our kids on defense is they come to practice every day and learn something new. On Friday nights, we’ve done a good job running to the football.”

Coaching in Lamar, where its citizens take pride in a football program that has won five state titles in the past 20 years, Pierce said that success has been a team effort.

“The community is what makes Lamar football great,” Pierce said. “Football is very important to them. The support is endless. I feel we’ve had good attendance at games, and we’ve gotten anything we needed from the community. I can’t say enough about the support we’ve received from them.”