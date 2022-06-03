Several Pee Dee players already having an impact for Flamingos

FLORENCE, S.C. – The roster of any Coastal Plain League team undergoes numerous changes, especially early in the season.

The Florence Flamingos are no different as they continue to add to their bench – and there are more than a few names that will be familiar to fans around the Pee Dee.

Former Johnsonville High and current Coker standout Kody Hanna has already appeared in five games for Florence, which is just one behind South Florence’s Will Hardee (Francis Marion).

But several more local athletes have found their way into games as well. Wilson’s Brett Bishop (Elmhurst Univ.) started the May 27 game at Macon while South’s Mason Lynch (Columbia International) has appeared in two games thus far.

Jet Smith, the former Lee Academy standout who now pitches for Francis Marion, tossed four innings against Lexington County in the Flamingos’ inaugural game at Carolina Bank Field last Saturday.

The Flamingos also have another pair of local arms on the roster as well in West Florence’s George Derrick Floyd (Citadel) and former Lake View standout Thomas Skipper, who is currently playing for North Greenville in the Division II World Series.

“Mason and Jet have both stepped up big time for us,” first-year Flamingos coach Lane Harvey said. “They were late additions to our roster and stepped up big for us. As we get more guys in here…I think we’ll just be more and more competitive every night.

“It’s not something I’m too worried about right now. I feel confident in a lot of those guys and we’re just going to keep getting better.”

Aside from Skipper, Florence has two other players in the DII World Series, one in the JUCO World Series and a handful in NCAA Division I Regionals.

“So it’s good for them and their programs – happy for those guys that they get to play at a big-time level in big-time games like that,” Harvey said. “Hopefully that will help them step right in and help us out once they arrive.”

Several Flamingos among CPL leaders

As of Friday morning, there are several Florence players who rank among the league leaders, especially on offense.

Logan Fink is in the top 10 in batting average as the West Georgia outfielder is currently hitting .385. He and Will Hardee also made the top 10 list with one home run each on the young season.

Outfielder Francesco Barbieri has been the top run-producer for the Flamingos, and is tied at the top of the league for most RBI with seven along with four other players.

“They’ve just stuck to their approach pretty well for the most part,” Harvey said of the group. “They’re getting good pitches to hit and they’re giving themselves a chance because they’re staying out front and making good contact out front.

“…I think all of those guys have done a lot of work to make those adjustments and I think it’s paid off so far.”

On the pitching side, Justin Lovell (10) and Ryan Schroeder (9) are in the top 10 in strikeouts while Louie Smith has registered one victory already this year to make the leaderboard.

Bacon’s Jones makes history

On May 30, Macon bench coach Kianna Jones served as the Bacon’s head coach against Forest City to become the first ever female head coach not only in the CPL, but in summer collegiate baseball history.

Macon’s usual skipper, Kevin Soine, was not able to make the trip due to a medical issue, making way for Jones to make history.

“It’s been fantastic working with the Bacon this summer,” said Jones. “I’ve watched the sport since I was a kid – my brother and father both played it – but I never really saw many females so being a softball player, I thought it would be good to transition into coaching one day. Last year, I met and got to listen to Kayla Baptista, who was the first female assistant coach in the Cape Cod League and Rachel Balkovec (the first woman to manage a MLB affiliated team). I learned a lot from listening and speaking with both Kayla and Rachel, especially that women can have a place in baseball. Now, my main goal is to help the players [I work with] become the best that they can be, but also to inspire the next generation of female players and coaches go on and accomplish their goals.”

A softball player for the University of North Carolina, Jones recently completed her first season at for the Tar Heels after playing for two seasons at Minnesota. The versatile redshirt sophomore played as both a pitcher and a utility player through 50 starts in the spring. Overall, she batted .272 with 37 hits, including seven homers to go with 28 RBI and 14 runs scored.

− Information from The Coastal Plain League contributed to this report

