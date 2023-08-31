DARLINGTON, S.C. – Following the finish at Watkins Glen, the NASCAR Cup Series postseason came into much greater focus.

And entering the 74th running of the Southern 500 on Sept. 3 at Darlington Raceway, there are a few names that pop out as to who might hold an advantage at the track “Too Tough to Tame.”

In fact, several of the top playoff points leaders have had more than their fair success at the Lady in Black over the years, with Martin Truex Jr.’s name near the top of that list.

Truex was the playoff points leader and also the leader in overall season points entering the final regular-season race at Daytona. He had three victories to his name and he’s no stranger to finding Victory Lane at Darlington either.

The 2016 Southern 500 winner had a stretch of races from 2015 to 2021 in which he finished outside the top 15 at Darlington just once. He has two career victories there and won the pole for the Goodyear 400 race in May before an accident caused him to finish 31st overall.

But he’s started 10 races inside the top 10 and finished inside the top 10 nine times during his career.

William Byron, who was No. 2 in playoff points prior to Daytona, has found early success at Darlington, and finally broke through for a win in May as he captured the checkered flag at the Goodyear 400.

He started the race fourth, and has only started outside the top 10 three times in 10 races and has only started outside the top 20 once during that span.

He’s finished in the top five three times already at Darlington and has the advantage of added momentum following his victory in May.

“It’s pretty amazing,” Byron said following the win. “...It just worked out that way today. We didn’t have the best third stage; we just kept battling and things came back around.”

The third name on the list (and No. 2 overall in season points) is Denny Hamlin, who has mastered Darlington more than any other current driver with three Southern 500 victories and four overall Cup Series wins to his name.

“My favorite race of the year,” Hamlin said on his radio following his last victory there in September of 2021, and it’s easy to understand why.

Hamlin has never been that far out of contention at Darlington. He has 12 finishes inside the top five, 16 inside the top 10 and has only ever finished outside the top 20 twice in 22 races.

There are of course two other names that have to be factored in to any projection of potential victors – Kevin Harvick and Erik Jones.

Harvick was on pace to land one of the final playoff spots entering the race at Daytona, although Jones was not. Still, both have enjoyed plenty of success throughout their careers.

Harvick has three victories at Darlington including two Southern 500 wins, and so does Jones – the defending race champion.

Harvick’s consistency has been near other-worldly as he has finished outside the top 10 just once in his last 15 races at the Lady in Black and outside the top five just three times.

Jones has had a little bit tougher time as of late, but still boasts seven top-10 finishes and five top-fives.

“We’ve been so close all year, and I didn’t think today was going to be the day,” Jones said following last year’s victory. “It was going to be a tough one to win, I knew, but no better fitting place. I love this track. I love this race. On that trophy twice, man. I was pumped to be on it once, but to have it on there twice — pretty cool.”