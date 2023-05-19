FLORENCE, S.C. − All-state baseball selections were announced Friday by the S.C. Baseball Coaches Association and the Pee Dee was well-represented with 15 chosen.

The list includes South Florence's Aydin Palmer and Luke Miller; Lake City's Mykel Croker and Darlington's Shemar Simes; Marion's K.J. Hughes and Jameir Legette; Lake View's Zack Hunt and Kason Herlong; East Clarendon's Cade Cook and Ja'Shawn Montgomery; Johnsonville's Reid Baxley and Landyn Cribb; McBee's Landon Tedder; Latta's Collin Minshew and Hannah-Pamplico's Jamarcus Williams.

Of those, two earned high honors as Palmer and Hunt were chosen as the Pitchers of the Year for their respective classifications.

Palmer also earned the honor as the Region 6-4A Player of the Year and has helped the Bruins reach the 4A lower state championship series.

As of May 8, Palmer was batting .313 with seven homers and 23 RBI. On the mound, he had eight wins to go along with a 0.70 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 50 innings pitched – setting the school’s all-time mark for K’s in the process.

Hunt was also tabbed as the Region 6-A Player of the Year, and will likely be on the mound Saturday when the Wild Gators travel to Southside Christian for the opening game of the 1A state championship series.

As of April 14, Hunt led LVHS with a .615 batting average to go along with seven doubles, four home runs and 21 RBI. On the mound, Hunt had a 1.14 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

Four other local athletes also garnered Region Player of the Year honors in Croker, Hughes, Cook and Baxley.

Croker was batting .345 as of April 14 with four doubles. In 36 innings pitched, he had a 2.14 ERA and 30 strikeouts. During that same time frame, Hughes was batting .536 with five triples, eight RBI and 22 stolen bases for the Swamp Foxes.

Baxley was hitting .357 with 11 RBI and 12 stolen bases for the Flashes. He also had a 0.54 ERA in 13 innings with 19 strikeouts. Cook had a 3.00 ERA with 29 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings for the Wolverines.

Greenville's Taylor Rabe was named the Player of the Year over all classifications.