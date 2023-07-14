FLORENCE, S.C. – The offense came out strong for the Florence Flamingos on Thursday as they looked to snap a three-game losing streak.

But after posting four runs through the first two innings, the bats went silent as the Wilmington bullpen tossed 7 2/3 hitless frames the rest of the way.

The Sharks were then able to chip away at Florence’s lead – taking advantage of 10 free bases (9 BB, HBP), a few well-placed bunts and a couple defensive miscues to edge the Flamingos 5-4 at Carolina Bank Field.

Florence fell to 12-20 overall and 2-6 in the second half.

“We’ve just got to do a better job of putting (at-bats) together,” said Florence pitching coach Fernando Gonzalez, who took over after head coach Lane Harvey was ejected in the eighth inning following an argument with the home plate umpire. “Then the pitching side – the bullpen has to come in ready to go from that leadoff guy.

“…But overall yeah, if you look at the scoreboard, two hits (aren’t) going to be enough. For sure hitting and pitching could have been better.”

Wilmington trailed 4-1 entering the top of the sixth when things fell apart for Florence. A pair of errors, two walks, a hit batsman and a bunt single allowed the Sharks to tie the game at 4-4 after they scored unearned runs with two outs.

“I can wear that one,” Gonzalez said. “When (Caleb) Costa was in his second or third inning, he started missing the zone and I should’ve had somebody ready in the pen, so I can wear that one.”

The Sharks took the lead in the top of the eighth on a play that resulted in Harvey being tossed. With the bases loaded and one out, Wilmington’s Ethan Wilder lifted a fly ball to right. Ethan Harden caught the ball for the second out and threw it into second base in time to get the runner tagging up from first for the final out.

Harvey vehemently argued that the Sharks baserunner from third had not crossed home plate when that happened, but to no avail.

Meanwhile the Flamingo offense had no answers against Wilmington’s bullpen. An injury to their starting pitcher forced the Sharks to go to their relievers early, but it turned out to be a blessing in disguise for them.

After giving up an early run, the bullpen wasn’t touched the rest of the night. A RBI double by Jake Ogden followed by a RBI single from Kenny Jimenez in the first inning proved to be the only two basehits by Florence all evening.

Cam Burgess, who is listed as a first baseman for the Sharks, tossed the final four frames and did not allow a hit while striking out five.

It was the second loss in a row for Florence against Wilmington. On Wednesday, four errors paved the way for five unearned runs as the Sharks claimed a 7-3 victory.

Noah Stout had two hits and drove in a run for the Flamingos while Alec Patino doubled.

Francis Marion Josh Adams went five innings and allowed two runs, none earned, on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Huge earns CPL honor

Florence pitcher Riley Huge was named the Coastal Plain League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 3-9. He is the first Flamingo to garner that award this season.

In Florence’s 3-0 win over Macon on July 3, Huge went the distance and tossed a four-hit shutout. He walked none and struck out nine.

Forest City’s Josh Pigozzo was named the Hitter of the Week. He .538 in four games last week with seven hits, including three home runs. He drew seven walks and scored nine times as well. Pigozzo also had a double and a triple and swiped two bags.