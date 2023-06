WILMINGTON, N.C. − Five Wilmington pitchers combined to shut out Florence as the Flamingos saw their losing streak reach six games with a 4-0 loss.

Florence (4-7) travels to Asheboro on Friday before hosting the Zookeepers on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Jayden Barroquiero was tagged with the loss for the Flamingos despite giving up just one run on seven hits with two walks in five innings.

Francesco Barbieri and Jake Ogden each went 2 for 4 for Florence, but the team managed just three other hits.