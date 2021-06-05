Sharks shut out RedWolves 11-0

FLORENCE, S.C. − Five Wilmington pitchers combined to allow just five hits as the Sharks rolled to an 11-0 victory over the Florence RedWolves on Friday at Sparrow Stadium.

Florence (2-3) will travel to Holly Springs on Saturday for its next game before visiting Wilmington on Sunday.

Francis Marion standout Todd Mattox had two of the RedWolves' hits. Edgar Cruz had another, a double, for the only extra-base hit of the night for Florence.

The Sharks (1-4) got all of their runs in the first four innings. Kevin Gsell had two hits including a double and an RBI while Taber Mongero drove in a pair.