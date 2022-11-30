Shippy, passing attack take big strides for Johnsonville

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Malik Shippy will make a great football coach roaming the sideline someday, Ken Cribb said.

But for now, the Johnsonville coach is perfectly happy having him as a coach on the field lining up behind center.

“Malik’s my guy,” Cribb said. “He gets us lined up and he’s a very, very smart football player. He makes plays with his arm, with his legs and probably most of all with his head.”

The Golden Flashes have matured and improved across the board this season en route to earning a berth in Friday’s 1A state championship against Christ Church (7 p.m. at Benedict College).

But it’s no coincidence that Shippy and the passing game as a whole took definitive steps forward this season. The run-heavy offense of the previous year saw running back Daquan Burroughs account for nearly double the number of yards on the ground (1,348) as Shippy had through the air (720) – although in an eight-game schedule.

This season has seen the junior QB continue that progression – throwing for 1,209 yards and 14 touchdowns in what has become a more balanced attack.

“More comfortable with my receivers – trusting in them a lot more,” Shippy said of the difference this season. “Just knowing that they’re going to make the plays.”

JJ Coles (380 yds, 8 TDs), Alontre Pressley (234 yds, 3 TDs), Marquel Burroughs (170 yds, 2 TDs) and Travis Wilson (174 yds) have provided among others an array of targets for Shippy, who is averaging 16.5 yards per completion.

“We’ve practiced even without (coaches),” Shippy said. “…just going out there every day to try to get better.”

Trust has been built over the last few seasons in not only his receivers but his offensive line, he said.

“(I) just know that they’re going to give me time to get it to the playmakers on the team and they’re going to do what they need to do,” Shippy said.

Confidence has been another key factor. Shippy has gotten more comfortable with the offense, and that was evident during 7-on-7 matchups this past offseason.

“Nobody could stop our offense,” he said.

The Flashes’ 35-14 victory against Latta was another turning point as it was mainly the passing attack that shined for the Johnsonville during a big night for Shippy. He found Coles for a pair of TD strikes and also threw for another score in what was a four-touchdown performance.

“That boosted my confidence a whole lot,” he said. “That was a big game for us. That was a statement game for us in our minds.”

The lower state championship game also saw Shippy have to step up when Daquan Burroughs and Wilson were hampered by injuries. He went 6 for 12 through the air for 104 yards – mostly in the final three quarters – as JHS was able to find the end zone twice and set up another pair of field goals for the victory.

“We try to take what a defense gives us,” Cribb said. “If they take one part of the offense away, we can do the other and we’ve had success with both all season.

“So yeah that balance has been big for us.”