Short-handed West Florence girls fall to Seahawks in 4A playoffs

FLORENCE, S.C. – Thursday’s second-round girls’ soccer playoff match was going to require a number of adjustments from West Florence coach Alex Shortall and his staff.

Their biggest one likely came before the game even began, however.

An injury to leading scorer Ashley Klucharich forced the Knights to adjust their lineup and strategy against Hilton Head Island, and it took a while to find the right mix.

Unfortunately by then, West was already in a two-goal hole that proved too much to overcome in a 2-1 loss at Knight Stadium.

WFHS finishes the season at 13-5 and as Region 6-4A champs.

“We had seven seniors and that’s not really how we were hoping to go out,” Shortall lamented after the game. “…I challenged them at halftime and said, ‘I know we can do better; I wanna see us do better in the second half.’ And we did. I’m extremely pleased with that.

“A lot of teams when they get down 2-0 would have folded, and they did not. They fought and they came back to within…at least giving us a shot to tie it up to force overtime.”

Missing Klucharich and her team-leading 27 goals forced more of a defensive strategy early on, Shortall said, and the strategy worked for the most part.

The game was scoreless for the first 38-plus minutes as West goalkeeper Anya Bergfeld made a number of key saves. She finished with 10-plus on the night, Shortall said.

But WFHS’ revamped offense could not find its footing in the first half as the Seahawks pushed the pace of play and were ultimately rewarded in stoppage time. Annie Clewell got the ball over a sliding Bergfeld and into the net as HHI took a 1-0 lead into the break.

“We had a good bend-don’t-break kind of system going there, and we didn’t break for a while,” Shortall said. “Then we had one minor mistake and that cost us, which (against) a playoff team like that, that’s going to happen.”

The Knights started to find their footing offensively a little more as the second half began, but midway through the Seahawks were able to double their advantage. Andrea Tapia found the back of the net on a free kick to put HHI up 2-0 with less than 21 minutes remaining.

West finally broke through with about 12 minutes to go. Olivia Gibson found Grace Stoklosa, who won a one-on-one battle with a Seahawk defender and buried a shot just inside the left goalpost to pull the Knights within 2-1.

WFHS got a couple more good looks before the end of the game, but could not tally the equalizer.

“Something wasn’t clicking, so I moved some people around and it worked and it went in,” Shortall said of the lone West goal. “Then we changed it up again because they were catching on to it. At the end of the day, I think we ran out of time. We figured things out, but we figured them out too late.

“…I’m extremely happy with how this team left everything on the field. They rallied around each other and that’s what you like to see.”

