Short week no problem as South Florence blanks Bluffton 50-0

FLORENCE, S.C. – If the short week bothered the South Florence High football team in any way, it certainly didn’t show.

The Wednesday night Bruins looked a whole lot like the Friday night version against Bluffton as SFHS cruised to a 50-0 victory and a spot in the third round of the 4A state playoffs.

The game was moved up two days due to expected inclement weather moving into the area.

South improved to 12-0, which matches the 2013 squad for the program’s best record through a dozen games. The Bruins will now host the winner of Saturday’s matchup between James Island and Irmo on Nov. 18 with a chance to set a new mark.

“I thought our kids did a really good job of handling the change of schedule,” SFHS coach Drew Marlowe said. “They came out and they played really hard with a lot of intensity for four quarters and that was something we were glad to see tonight.”

Marlowe was also glad to see his defense continue to shine. South has won the coin toss in both playoff games, and each time elected to defer and put its defense on the field first.

That paid immediate dividends Wednesday when defensive back Dirrick Goodman picked off Bluffton quarterback Max Vonhohenstraeten on the first play from scrimmage for a 37-yard pick-6 to put South on the board less than 20 seconds into the contest.

“I was just sitting there and he threw it…it looked perfect,” Goodman said of the play. “…It was a hard week of practice. We always prepare (well). Coach (Cannon) Jordan always prepares us with weight lifting and all of that.

“So it was a good week and we came out and showed it in the game.”

Goodman wasn’t alone in tipping the turnover battle in SF’s favor either. Kaleb Davis had another first-quarter interception and Dashad McFadden hauled in a third on the 1-yard line to negate the Bobcats’ only serious scoring threat of the evening in the second quarter.

“Our defense played lights out,” Marlowe said. “They’ve played really, really well really ever since the first quarter of Myrtle Beach. They’ve really shut people down and they play fast, they’re physical (and) they’re hard to defend.

“They’re a special group.”

While the defense was pitching its third shutout of the season, the South Florence offense had another strong showing with the starters playing just over a half. Mr. Football finalist and Shrine Bowl quarterback LaNorris Sellers connected on three touchdown passes – two to brother Jayden Sellers – and the Bruins got a big night from backup running back Raleigh Jett.

Jett replaced Shikeem Shilow on SF’s first drive after Shilow went out with an injury. Shilow did not play the rest of the game, but Marlowe said it was only a precaution with the Bruins in control at that point.

The run game didn’t miss a beat as Jett rushed for 185 yards and two second-quarter scores as SF built a 43-0 halftime lead.

Backup quarterback Hunter White played most of the second half and capped off the scoring with a 5-yard TD run with time winding down in the fourth quarter.

It was the second straight SFHS game that featured a running clock in the second half.

SOUTH FLORENCE 50, BLUFFTON 0

B 0 0 0 0 – 0

SF 22 21 0 7 – 50

FIRST QUARTER

SF – Dirrick Goodman 37 INT return (LaNorris Sellers run), 11:44.

SF – Jayden Sellers 32 pass from LaNorris Sellers (Grant McDonald kick), 5:06.

SF – Jabray Johnson 13 pass from Sellers (McDonald kick), 2:08.

SECOND QUARTER

SF – Raleigh Jett 21 run (McDonald kick), 9:55.

SF – Jayden Sellers 30 pass from LaNorris Sellers (McDonald kick), 4:04.

SF – Jett 1 run (McDonald kick), 1:14.

FOURTH QUARTER

SF – Hunter White 5 run (McDonald kick), 2:15.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – SF: Jett 13-185, 2 TDs

PASSING – SF: LaNorris Sellers 8-18-141, 3 TDs

RECEIVING – SF: Jayden Sellers 3-72, 2 TDs; Evin Singletary 3-36; Johnson 1-13, TD; Rodney Lesane 1-10.

RECORD: SF 12-0

NEXT GAME: South Florence will host the Irmo/James Island winner on Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.