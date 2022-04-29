Siders' HR helps South Florence softball edge West 3-2

FLORENCE, S.C. – Larissa Siders’ home run trot was less of a trot and more of a sprint, she admitted.

“Normally you’re supposed to jog around the bases, but I kind of sprinted because I was so happy,” the South Florence junior shortstop said.

Siders connected on her first ever longball that cleared the fence for what turned out to be the game-winning run in Friday’s 3-2 victory over rival West Florence in the regular season finale for both squads.

The joy was tempered though as her thoughts turned to Quay Dickens, the South Florence star athlete and homecoming king who was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Myrtle Beach. Both teams and all fans in attendance observed a moment of silence prior to the contest in his honor.

“I wanted to come out here and play for him and play my best because I haven’t really been playing good all season, and I wanted to show out for him,” said Siders. “I showed out for him, I showed out for my team and I’m glad we got a good team win.”

The victory solidified the Bruins as the No. 2 seed from Region 6-4A for next week’s state playoffs. South will host Aiken on Wednesday at 6 p.m., coach Bobby Jones said.

“Big win…it gets us ready for the playoffs,” he said. “It starts next week and this just prepares us more.”

It was a tightly-contested game from the start that saw early and late scoring with a pair of shutdown pitching efforts in between.

West grabbed an early lead when Summer Holland walked to lead off the game, stole second and took third on a fielding error. She came home on Abigail Gibbs’ RBI groundout as the Knights went up 1-0.

The Bruins were not down long. Siders walked to lead off the bottom of the first, stole second and reached third when Keke Fulton singled. Makayla Arceneaux brought home the first SFHS run with a sacrifice fly, and two batters later, pitcher Payton Perry helped her own cause with a two-out RBI triple to put South in the lead 2-1.

And that’s the way it stayed until the fifth inning as both Perry and WFHS starter Annie Ruth Eliason settled in for the next three frames. The second, third and fourth innings saw just three combined baserunners and no hits. Eliason punched out four during that span, and Perry did not allow a hit.

“She gives us a chance,” Jones said of Perry. “Every time she goes out, we have a chance and that’s all you can ask for a pitcher is to give you a chance to win.”

The Knights finally broke up the no-hitter with a two-out single by Ashlyn Daisy in the fifth, but Siders’ solo shot in bottom half of the inning put the Bruins up two with just six outs to get.

WFHS did not go quietly, however, as a hit batter, a single and a costly two-out error by South plated the second West run of the night to make it a one-run game again.

But Perry was able to work around the miscue with no more damage done, and in the seventh she left another runner stranded in scoring position as SFHS held on for the key victory.

“Great game; great season,” West Florence coach Aundres Perkins said as his squad was able to secure the likely fourth seed from the region. “If you followed us, we continually got better. …I’m proud of the way we finished up tonight. A hit here or there probably would have (made things) different, but I’m not gonna go shoulda, woulda coulda.

“…That was a great game for both teams and the city of Florence.”

