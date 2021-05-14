Siders' triple in 8th lifts South Florence past West, into playoffs

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence softball coach Bobby Jones likely summed up everyone’s state of mind following Thursday’s marathon game against West Florence.
“I’m exhausted,” he said.
The Bruins won’t have long to recover, though, thanks to a 12-10 victory over the rival Knights in eight innings − one that secured the No. 2 seed in Region 6-4A and set up a date with Midland Valley at noon on Saturday in the opening round of the state playoffs.
South punched its ticket thanks to a key two-out hit by Angelle Siders in the top of the eighth inning. With the scored tied 10-10, Siders tripled into the right field corner to score courtesy runner Alaina Floyd and Keke Fulton.
“I have to hit this ball,” Siders said of her approach. “I was repeatedly saying in my head, ‘I have to hit it; I have to hit it.'
“…I helped get a big win for my team.”
Siders’ knock was the final tally in what had been a wild back-and-forth contest that featured big rallies by both teams. After South took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third, West responded with a six-run outburst to take the lead in its next at bat.
The inning was prolonged first by a SFHS error and then again on a passed ball on a strikeout, which allowed the first WFHS run to score as well.
The Knights tacked on five more with two outs before the inning was over. Abigail Gibbs, Annalia Cook, Ali Meeker and Mya Goodman all had RBI hits, with Goodman’s knock driving in two.
But the Bruins clawed back in the fifth, thanks in part to a pair of West errors. Makayla Arceneaux and Payton Perry each drove in a run and South plated two more via an error and a wild pitch to knot the game at 6-6.
SF wasn’t done. It scored four more runs in the top of the sixth to retake the lead, 10-6, thanks to another Knights error, a two-run double from Arceneaux and an RBI single from Fulton.
West responded in its next at bat again, however. This time a Bruins error prolonged the inning as Amaura Burgess singled home one run and Cook drove in two.
“It was like (we) were all going up and down with our hearts in our stomachs at times,” Siders said of the roller coaster of emotions throughout the game. “It was crazy.”
West had an opportunity to end the game in the bottom of the seventh, but South’s Payton Perry pitched out of a jam. With two outs, Summer Holland tripled and the Bruins elected to load the bases with a pair of intentional walks. The strategy worked as Perry got a grounder to short to end the inning and set up Siders’ heroics in the eighth.
“Both teams played extremely well and unfortunately we didn’t come out on top,” WFHS coach Aundres Perkins said. “Extremely proud of my girls and the effort they had – we showed fight until the very end. A bounce here or there may have gone our way, but we’re not going to say coulda, woulda, shoulda.
“…Just looking forward to next year, getting ready and getting better.”
Angelle Siders finished with two hits while Larissa Siders picked up two as well and scored three times. Perry finished with three hits while Arceneux and Fulton had two each.
South’s Gracelyn Flowers reached base five times in the game with one hit, three walks and a hit by pitch.
For West, Holland, Burgess and Goodman all had two hits. Mia Boykin reached base five times with three walks, one intentional, a hit by pitch and the passed ball on a third strike.