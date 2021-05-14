Siders' triple in 8th lifts South Florence past West, into playoffs

The Knights tacked on five more with two outs before the inning was over. Abigail Gibbs, Annalia Cook, Ali Meeker and Mya Goodman all had RBI hits, with Goodman’s knock driving in two.

But the Bruins clawed back in the fifth, thanks in part to a pair of West errors. Makayla Arceneaux and Payton Perry each drove in a run and South plated two more via an error and a wild pitch to knot the game at 6-6.

SF wasn’t done. It scored four more runs in the top of the sixth to retake the lead, 10-6, thanks to another Knights error, a two-run double from Arceneaux and an RBI single from Fulton.

West responded in its next at bat again, however. This time a Bruins error prolonged the inning as Amaura Burgess singled home one run and Cook drove in two.

“It was like (we) were all going up and down with our hearts in our stomachs at times,” Siders said of the roller coaster of emotions throughout the game. “It was crazy.”

West had an opportunity to end the game in the bottom of the seventh, but South’s Payton Perry pitched out of a jam. With two outs, Summer Holland tripled and the Bruins elected to load the bases with a pair of intentional walks. The strategy worked as Perry got a grounder to short to end the inning and set up Siders’ heroics in the eighth.