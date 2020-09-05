Sieg overcomes rough start for top 3 finish

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Saturday’s Xfinity Series Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 almost ended nearly as soon as it began for Ryan Sieg.
Instead, the driver of the No. 39 RSS Racing Chevrolet managed to turn near-disaster into a third-place showing at Darlington Raceway.
For a moment on Lap 2, however, finishing in the top 5 probably was the last thing on his mind. Anthony Alfredo clipped Justin Allgaier down the backstretch, which triggered a crash that claimed Daniel Hemric, Brandon Brown and Sieg before the caution came out.
“Yeah I thought our day was over on whatever lap it was,” Sieg said following the race. “We crashed pretty good over there, and the crush panels fell out of the car and I was just like, ‘Ugh.’ It was frustrating because we needed a good run and I knew coming here we had a pretty good car from the last time we were here and I knew we were going to make improvements.”
But it didn’t take long for Sieg to start working his way back up to the front of the pack. By the end of Stage 1, he was in ninth place and had climbed all the way up to sixth by the end of Stage 2.
Following an oil spill that helped contribute to race leader Chase Briscoe crashing with 31 laps to go, Sieg took advantage of the red-flag restart to claim the lead on Lap 118. He was out front for nine laps before Ross Chastain took over to set up the wild finish with Denny Hamlin and race winner Brandon Jones.
Even so, overcoming the rough start to finish third was definitely a shot in the arm for Sieg and his team, he said.
“It definitely pumps them up and gets them going,” he said. “Hopefully this will carry some momentum into the next couple races. But yeah, it was very frustrating, because it was tough to come back with the damage (to the car). But some of the guys were like, ‘You drive better when you’re mad,’ so maybe I should have gotten a little more pumped up at the end and tried to hold Ross off a bit, but I knew he was faster.
“We were struggling in the later-middle part of the run, so I knew I was going to hold him up. I wish I’d have gone to the outside on that restart but it’s all good.”
Now Sieg turns his sights to trying to capture the checkered flag for the first time this season. He’ll have chances next weekend at Richmond and Sept. 18 in Bristol before the Xfinity playoffs begin.
With 567 points already, Sieg appears to be well on his way to claiming one of the 12 spots, but he has not officially clinched a berth yet.
“It’s nice to have a good points day,” he said. “… I don’t see an upset or a surprise winner in the next couple races, but you never know. And points …we’ve gained a little bit (on clinching a spot), and we’re excited to be in the chase pretty much – but not yet.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!