Sieg overcomes rough start for top 3 finish

Even so, overcoming the rough start to finish third was definitely a shot in the arm for Sieg and his team, he said.

“It definitely pumps them up and gets them going,” he said. “Hopefully this will carry some momentum into the next couple races. But yeah, it was very frustrating, because it was tough to come back with the damage (to the car). But some of the guys were like, ‘You drive better when you’re mad,’ so maybe I should have gotten a little more pumped up at the end and tried to hold Ross off a bit, but I knew he was faster.

“We were struggling in the later-middle part of the run, so I knew I was going to hold him up. I wish I’d have gone to the outside on that restart but it’s all good.”

Now Sieg turns his sights to trying to capture the checkered flag for the first time this season. He’ll have chances next weekend at Richmond and Sept. 18 in Bristol before the Xfinity playoffs begin.

With 567 points already, Sieg appears to be well on his way to claiming one of the 12 spots, but he has not officially clinched a berth yet.

“It’s nice to have a good points day,” he said. “… I don’t see an upset or a surprise winner in the next couple races, but you never know. And points …we’ve gained a little bit (on clinching a spot), and we’re excited to be in the chase pretty much – but not yet.”

