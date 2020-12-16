SIGNING DAY ROUNDUP: Lamar's Anderson signs with Florence-Darlington Tech softball

LAMAR, S.C. − Heidi Anderson will continue her softball career at Florence-Darlington Technical College.

The Lamar High School senior shortstop/pitcher signed with the Stingers on Wednesday at the school gymnasium.

"It's really exciting," Anderson said. "I'm going to be able to play in college which is something I've always dreamed about doing.

"I've loved softball for a long time."

Wanting to stay local, Anderson considered Francis Marion and Coker as well, but it was her familiarity with the FDTC program that ultimately drew her there, she said.

"I knew a bunch of the girls that played there and when I went to their camp they seemed like a really good team and I liked that," Anderson added.

In 2019, Anderson batted .500 with 14 RBI and a homer for the Silver Foxes.

Dillon OL Hewitt signs with Campbell

DILLON, S.C. − Dillon High School standout offensive lineman Avery Hewitt signed with Campbell University on Wednesday.

An All-Pee Dee selection, Hewitt (6-3, 300) has been a steady force for the Wildcats at left tackle for the past few seasons.