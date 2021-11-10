SIGNING DAY ROUNDUP: Three Darlington High athletes make college picks

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Three student-athletes at Darlington High School signed national letters of intent Wednesday to play collegiate sports next year.
Ashton Goodwin will play for Coker University’s softball team next year. She played catcher for the Falcons and batted .366 last season with seven doubles and 19 RBI.
Savannah Evans will also play softball next season for Florence-Darlington Technical College. Evans played first base for DHS.
Rileigh Lacy will compete for Grand Valley State University’s track and field program as a pole vaulter. Lacy twice won the Class 4A state title as a pole vaulter.
BASEBALL
East Clarendon’s Odom signs with North Greenville
TURBEVILLE, S.C. – East Clarendon standout pitcher/infielder Kyler Odom is taking his talents on the diamond to the next level after signing with North Greenville University on Wednesday at the school.
Odom ranked second in the Pee Dee last season with a .534 batting average and led the area with 12 doubles and was tied for second with 28 RBI. He also won five games on the mound and had a 0.72 ERA with 83 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.
Odom landed on NGU’s radar this past summer after competing in the Palmetto Games.
“It feels great,” Odom said. “A new chapter of my life is being started. Still got a year of high school left – just gonna keep doing what I’m doing. It’s the greatest feeling … it’s the best decision I’ve ever made.”
SOFTBALL
East Clarendon’s Newsome headed to North Greenville
TURBEVILLE, S.C. – The ace of the East Clarendon staff will soon be in the circle at the collegiate level after Maddie Newsome signed with North Greenville University on Wednesday at the school.
Newsome won nine games for the Wolverines last season and had a 4.68 ERA with 122 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched. She also batted .455 with 10 RBI.
“It feels great,” Newsome said of signing with the Crusaders. “I’ve been working hard for a long time to get to this point. I didn’t really think it was going to happen and it kind of came out of the blue, so I’m really excited.
“The Christian atmosphere and everybody’s (being) so nice and it’s so pretty up there is what really drew me to NGU.”
East Clarendon’s Azurdia inks with Columbia College
TURBEVILLE, S.C. – East Clarendon outfielder/infielder Hope Azurdia wanted to keep the small-town environment of Turbeville while continuing her softball career at the next level.
She found the best of both worlds at Columbia College and signed with the Koalas on Wednesday at the school.
Azurdia batted .345 for the Wolverines last season with nine doubles and 14 RBI.
“It’s a lot that built up to this,” Azurdia said. “I’ve been playing showcase and travel ball since I was eight years old year-round, so I’ve been playing a long time. I'm ready and excited to keep going and play in college. It’s a good experience.”