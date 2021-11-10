SIGNING DAY ROUNDUP: Three Darlington High athletes make college picks

Odom landed on NGU’s radar this past summer after competing in the Palmetto Games.

“It feels great,” Odom said. “A new chapter of my life is being started. Still got a year of high school left – just gonna keep doing what I’m doing. It’s the greatest feeling … it’s the best decision I’ve ever made.”

TURBEVILLE, S.C. – The ace of the East Clarendon staff will soon be in the circle at the collegiate level after Maddie Newsome signed with North Greenville University on Wednesday at the school.

Newsome won nine games for the Wolverines last season and had a 4.68 ERA with 122 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched. She also batted .455 with 10 RBI.

“It feels great,” Newsome said of signing with the Crusaders. “I’ve been working hard for a long time to get to this point. I didn’t really think it was going to happen and it kind of came out of the blue, so I’m really excited.

“The Christian atmosphere and everybody’s (being) so nice and it’s so pretty up there is what really drew me to NGU.”