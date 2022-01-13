Silva scores 29 as FMU men roll past Erskine

DUE WEST, S.C. – Freshman forward Nick Silva scored a career-high 29 points to lead Francis Marion University to a 73-61 road victory over Erskine College on Thursday in Conference Carolinas men’s basketball action.

Now conference opponents, this would be the first visit for the Patriots (5-7, 3-7) to Erskine’s Belk Arena in 15 seasons, and their first win in Due West since a 59-53 triumph on Jan. 4, 1993.

FMU will return to the Smith University Center to face Belmont Abbey College on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Silva would make 9-of-14 shots from the field, including 4-of-6 from behind the arc, and hit 7-of-9 free throws. His point total was only five shy of the Patriot freshman single-game record. He also grabbed six rebounds, handed out four assists, and pilfered two steals.

FMU graduate student Neija Jordan ended with 10 points, five rebounds, and three steals, while junior guard Tionne Rollins would lead the team in rebounds with eight and assists with six.

Stephen Thomas led Erskine (1-12, 1-8) in points with 16 and reeled in six rebounds, while Tyrell Oglesby added 14 points.