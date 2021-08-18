Silver Foxes eying another deep playoff run

LAMAR, S.C. – The 2021 season will be a new experience for Lamar High School football’s Chad Wilkes.

For the first time as a head coach, Wilkes doesn’t have to wonder at all who will be taking snaps under center as Tyler McManus returns for his junior season.

“My previous four years as a head coach, I’ve had a different quarterback every year,” Wilkes said. “I’m been fortunate enough that every one of them has made an all-state team, so they’ve been good ones. But it’s definitely nice to have someone who has already been in the system and can help make sure everyone else knows what they’re doing and get everyone on the same page.”

That won’t be a problem when it comes to the overall goal for the season, which is the same as it is every year for the Silver Foxes – state championship.

Lamar fell short of that goal the past two seasons after either winning or playing for a state championship every year from 2015 to 2018. Last year, the Silver Foxes were topped by eventual champ Southside Christian in the semifinals, but they return 12 starters from that team.