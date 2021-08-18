Silver Foxes eying another deep playoff run

LAMAR, S.C. – The 2021 season will be a new experience for Lamar High School football’s Chad Wilkes.
For the first time as a head coach, Wilkes doesn’t have to wonder at all who will be taking snaps under center as Tyler McManus returns for his junior season.
“My previous four years as a head coach, I’ve had a different quarterback every year,” Wilkes said. “I’m been fortunate enough that every one of them has made an all-state team, so they’ve been good ones. But it’s definitely nice to have someone who has already been in the system and can help make sure everyone else knows what they’re doing and get everyone on the same page.”
That won’t be a problem when it comes to the overall goal for the season, which is the same as it is every year for the Silver Foxes – state championship.
Lamar fell short of that goal the past two seasons after either winning or playing for a state championship every year from 2015 to 2018. Last year, the Silver Foxes were topped by eventual champ Southside Christian in the semifinals, but they return 12 starters from that team.
“That’s what we talk about from day one,” Wilkes said. “We’ll take it game by game, as you have to, but our kids know we came up a game short of where we wanted to be last year.”
Offense
McManus was one of the top quarterbacks in the Pee Dee last season with close to 1,200 yards passing and 18 touchdowns as well as more than 300 yards rushing.
He’ll be without three of his key teammates as Derrick Higgins, T.J. Dolford and Anthony Walton all graduated. Higgins and Dolford were two of his top receiving targets. Dolford also was featured as the main back.
He ran behind a line that featured Walton, who signed with Coastal Carolina. Senior Ethan Hunt probably will fill that void, Wilkes said, with standout defensive backs Pat Anderson and Quan Toney expected to shoulder more of a load offensively this season.
“We’re not really putting expectations on guys who haven’t already shown us they can play, it’s just that they’re going to have to have bigger roles on the opposite side of the ball,” Wilkes said. “We have confidence they can do it. It’s just a matter of staying healthy.”
Kenneth Powers will also help anchor the line as a returning three-year starter.
Defense
Hunt and Powers will be counted on up front on defense as well to try to fill some of the void left by Walton, who was one of the top linemen in the state. He finished with 53.5 tackles and 10 tackles for a loss.
Where the Silver Foxes might shine defensively is in the back seven, Wilkes said.
“We’ve got guys who have experience and have shown us what they can do,” he added. “They’re a year older, but they’re still young. We played a ton of freshmen and sophomores at linebacker and in the secondary last year.”
Gabriel McCallister is one of the top names on that list at linebacker along with Jamieke Dukes. McManus played linebacker as well and should return with Toney and Anderson holding down the secondary.
Special teams
Anderson and Toney provide a potent 1-2 punch in the return game for Lamar, and Wilkes is expecting the return game to be more productive this year.
“We’ve worked really hard on special teams this year,” Wilkes said. “We’ve spent a lot of time in preseason camp to make sure we’re doing better than we did last year. We’ve always done a good job of keeping teams from scoring on special teams, but I’d like for us to score more than we did last year.”
Kicking and punting duties are still being sorted out.