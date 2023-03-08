FLORENCE, S.C. – Rosters for the 2023 North-South all-star basketball games were announced Wednesday and six area athletes were selected.

On the boys’ side, Wilson’s Merel Burgess made the S.C. squad along with Mullins’ Johnell Sindab and Carvers Bay’s Tony Bell. On the girls’ side, South Florence’s Jazmyne Lyde was chosen along with Chesterfield’s Raeleigh Rivers and Marlboro County’s Tysonia Lowe.

The games will be played March 18 at Brookland-Cayce High School starting with the girls’ game at 1 p.m. followed by the boys’ game at 3 p.m. Carvers Bay coach Jeff Mezzatesta is serving as an assistant for the boys’ game.

Burgess averaged 12.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game for the Tigers this past season as they earned the Region 6-4A crown and made the third round of the state playoffs.

Sindab ranked in the top five in the Pee Dee with a 20.5 points-per-game average to go along with 2.5 steals and 6.0 rebounds per contest. He helped the Auctioneers claim the Region 8-2A crown as well.

Bell averaged 9.4 points, 3.2 assists and 4.5 steals per game for the Bears, who were second in Region 5-A and made the second round of the state playoffs.

Lyde was one of the catalysts for the 24-2 Bruins this year as they captured the Region 6-4A title again. She averaged 11.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.2 steals per contest.

Rivers, the Region 5-2A Player of the Year, surpassed 1,000 points for her career this season in helping the Golden Rams finish second in the region and earn a playoff berth. She averaged 15.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game.

Lowe led the Pee Dee with an average of 24.6 points per game while dishing out 2.1 assists per contest as well to help the Bulldogs earn a spot in the second round of the state playoffs.

Rosters for the Carolinas Classic all-star basketball games were also announced Wednesday, but no players from the Pee Dee were selected.

The South Carolina girls’ squad does have one connection, however, as former Timmonsville High and current East Clarendon High coach Perry Stokes will be the head coach for the S.C. team.

Both of those games are scheduled to be played on March 25 in Wilmington, N.C.