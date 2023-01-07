Six inducted into Chick-fil-A Florence Athletic Hall of Fame

FLORENCE, S.C. — The “why” in embracing sports is meaningful to this year’s Chick-fil-A Florence Athletic Hall of Fame inductees: Mike Watts (coach) Robyn Dartnell Heffernan (soccer), Ron Nowlin (basketball), John Taylor (baseball), Adam Wade (football) and the late Evans Cannon (softball).

They learned more from sports than just the thrill of victory and occasional agony of defeat.

Take Watts, for instance.

“I think whether it’s football, basketball or baseball or whatever sport, it can help you in all walks of life,” he said. “Competition is in everything. It gives people ways to grow and prepare for the future in whatever career they want to pursue.”

Watts was long-time football coach and athletic director at South Florence (he was football coach from 1977-2000. He retired as A.D. in 2013). He was a two-time Shrine Bowl assistant and North-South assistant in ‘79 before being the coach in ‘90. He was the 2007 S.C. Athletic Administrator of the Year and an eight-time region A.D. of the year. He was also two-time region coach of the year.

He’s already a member of the S.C. Athletic Administrators Association Hall of Fame since 2015. South Florence’s athletic fields are named the “Mike Watts Athletic Complex.”

Heffernan enjoyed the power athletes had in shaping the outcome.

“There’s nothing that equates the feeling of being part of a team and competing,” she said. “That’s something I miss, even today. But I get to enjoy it through watching other competitors. It’s just the thrill of the opportunity that for the next 90 minutes after a match starts, the outcome is unknown.”

Heffernan is already a member of Coker University’s Hall of Fame. She graduated from West Florence in 1993 and Coker in ‘97. She was the first Knight to receive a women’s soccer scholarship. At West, she starred in basketball and volleyball, as well as men’s soccer. As a Knight, she also received the Lynch Award.

And as the West girls’ soccer coach, she coached the Knights to back-to-back lower-state championships.

Growth is also what many inductees talked about. Take Ron Nowlin, for instance.

“I had a passion for sports because my mom and dad played basketball, and it was passed on down,” Nowlin said. “So, I had a love for it from my parents. I had a love for the game, academics and athletics. I met new people and it was with me as I went through different phases in life. It’s just a part that helps you grow up a little bit faster.”

Nowlin graduated from Wilson in 1991 and Elizabeth City State in ‘94. He lettered four years in basketball and averaged 25 points per game and totaled more than 1,000 for his career. He was a North-South honoree and honorable-mention McDonald’s All-American. He was also a three-year starter in college and totaled 1,060 career points. He coached Williams Middle School’s girls to the 2019 Pee Dee Conference tournament crown.

Wade would agree sports’ foundation in people begins at a young age.

“I grew up around sports with my dad coaching football. As a young kid, that was kind of all I knew,” Wade said.

Wade, a 2006 South Florence graduate, also played football at Middle Tennessee State. A four-year starter at South, he was Gatorade special teams player of the year as a sophomore. He earned the team’s Mr. Defense award and was MVP and captain his senior season. Also with the Bruins, he set records for tackles in a season and career.

And at MTSU, he was voted most improved strength-training specialist and special teams player. He was part of the team’s 2009 New Orleans Bowl championship squad. He received the Allen Bradley Scholarship and was a Shrine Bowl pick. Also a three-year letter winner in baseball, Wade earned the Ears Wilson Award at South.

And then there’s Taylor, owner of two College World Series championship rings from his days playing for the University of South Carolina.

“I think it’s been my competitive attitude that made me want to keep playing and keep learning how to get better,” Taylor said. “And then, playing at a higher level, it’s just something I continued to build on. The highlights I think back on are the people I played with. I always remember those guys.”

Taylor is a 2007 Wilson graduate and was a member of both University of South Carolina College World Series championship teams. In 2011, he was an All-American (collegebaseballinsider.com) pitcher on the Gamecocks’ ‘11 CWS title squad. He didn’t allow an earned run in nine CWS appearances in that latter run.

At Wilson, Taylor was all-state, a North-South honoree and region player of the year. He played for Florence-Darlington Tech and was an all-star with the Florence RedWolves. He then played two years in the Seattle Mariners’ organization.

Evans Cannon was the hall’s “Golden Era” inductee Saturday. He is recognized by the National Softball Association for introducing that sport in South Carolina in 1926. A 1925 Florence High graduate, he worked for the Florence Family YMCA for more than 50 years. He’s also a member of the South Carolina Amateur Softball Association Hall of Fame.

The 2022 high school state championship teams from Wilson (boys’ basketball) and South Florence (football) were recognized at the banquet. A Hall of Fame citation award was given to Robert Sanders, who was honored for being heavily involved as a coach/official/board member/athletic trainer for youth and prep sports.

And West Florence athletic director Greg Johnson was recognized for being named Class 4A’s state A.D. of the year. And South Florence principal Shand Josey was recognized for being named the state’s Class 4A principal of the year.

Saturday’s guest speaker was Kerry Tharp, who is Darlington Raceway’s president.