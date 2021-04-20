Six Lake City athletes make college choices

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jones is a 6-5, 240-pound defensive lineman who notched 23 tackles, two tackles for loss, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and two quarterback hurries.

“Michael was a very productive player for the Panthers this year,” Baker said. “As a first-year varsity letterman, he started every game. Michael was versatile enough to play every position across the defensive front. At his size and with his athleticism, college coaches from all over the country called and inquired about him.”

Dickson lettered four years with the Panthers’ basketball team. She finished her senior season averaging 15.5 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game and 3 assists per game. She is a highly decorated athlete, being named 6-3A All-Region first team for the last three seasons.

“Jada is a leader on and off the court and she will excel at the next level,” said Panthers coach Debra Muldrow.

Washington finished his senior season as one of the top rebounders and shot blockers in the area. He averaged 10 rebounds and two blocks per game. He was considered the spark plug to Lake City's wins this past season.

Eaddy is a forward that unfortunately was unable to compete his senior season after transferring to Lake City High School.