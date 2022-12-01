Six set to be inducted into Chick-fil-A Florence Athletic Hall of Fame

FLORENCE, S.C. − Six inductees representing six different athletic disciplines will be inducted into the Chick-fil-A Florence Athletic Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Florence Center.

The inductees are Mike Watts (coach) Robyn Dartnell Heffernan (soccer), Ron Nowlin (basketball), John Taylor (baseball), Adam Wade (football) and the late Evans Cannon (softball).

The guest speaker will be Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway president.

“We’re excited to have another good group,” said Derick Urquart, president of the Florence Athletic Hall of Fame. “I think the neat thing to look at is all six represent a different sport: One from basketball, football, baseball, soccer, softball and a coach. I think that’s neat to look at. It’s just a continued recognition of the success of athletics here in Florence.”

Tickets for the event are $35 each and can be purchased at the Florence Civic Center or through a Board of Directors member.

MIKE WATTSWatts was long-time football coach and athletic director at South Florence (he was football coach from 1977-2000. He retired as A.D. in 2013). He was a two-time Shrine Bowl assistant and North-South assistant in ‘79 before being the coach in ‘90. He was the 2007 S.C. Atheltic Administrator of the Year and an eight-time region A.D. of the year. He was also two-time region coach of the year.

He’s already a member of the S.C. Athletic Adminstrators Association Hall of Fame since 2015. South Florence’s athletic fields are named the “Mike Watts Athletic Complex.”

“It just means a lot,” Watts said. “The people that you were closest to have selected you. And Florence has selected this, so I’m real happy.”

MARK WADE

Wade, a 2006 South Florence graduate, also played football at Middle Tennessee State. A four-year starter at South, he was Gatorade special teams player of the year as a sophomore. He earned the team’s Mr. Defense award and was MVP and captain his senior season. Also with the Bruins, he set records for tackles in a season and career.

And at MTSU, he was voted most improved strength-training specialist and special teams player. He was part of the team’s 2009 New Orleans Bowl championship squad. He received the Allen Bradley Scholarship and was a Shrine Bowl pick. Also a three-year letter winner in baseball, Wade earned the Ears Wilson Award at South.

JOHN TAYLOR

Taylor is a 2007 Wilson graduate and was a member of both University of South Carolina College World Series championship teams. In 2011, he was an All-American (collegebaseballinsider.com) pitcher on the Gamecocks’ ‘11 CWS title squad. He didn’t allow an earned run in nine CWS appearances in that latter run.

At Wilson, he was all-state, a North-South honoree and region player of the year. He played for Florence-Darlington Tech and was an all-star with the Florence RedWolves. He then played two years in the Seattle Mariners’ organization.

“I just think about that season traveling with the team with such good chemistry and feeling we had a chance to make another push,” Taylor said, recalling his 2011 season at USC. “It was a great feeling to know that I could step up and have a chance to play every day and be in the World Series at Rosenblatt and TD Ameritrade and win it back-to-back. Ten or 12 years later, you remember the guys and remember how special that was.”

RON NOWLIN

Nowlin gradauted from Wilson in 1991 and Elizabeth City State in ‘94. He lettered four years in basketball and averaged 25 points per game and totaled more than 1,000 for his career. He was a North-South honoree and honorable-mention McDonald’s All-American. He was also a three-year starter in college and totaled 1,060 career points. He coached Williams Middle School’s girls to the 2019 Pee Dee Conference tournament crown.

“It’s a great honor based on the fact that we have a lot of inductees from Wilson, where I played with Rod Sellers my freshman year, where I averaged 19 points per game,” Nowlin said. “And I also had a reputation from Stanley Roberts in the Lower Richland game when I came off the bench and had 19 points. This is a tremendous honor for me to be here. It took some time to get here, but I’m here.”

ROBYN DARTNELL HEFFERNAN

Heffernan is already a member of Coker University’s Hall of Fame. She graduated form West Florence in 1993 and Coker in ‘97. She was the first Knight to receive a women’s soccer scholarship. At West, she starred in basketball and volleyball, as well as men’s soccer. As a Knight, she also received the Lynch Award.

And as the West girls’ soccer coach, she coached the Knights to back-to-back lower-state championships.

EVANS CANNON

Cannon, the “Golden Era” inductee, is recognized by the National Softball Association for introducing that sport in South Carolina in 1926. A 1925 Florence High graduate, he worked for the Florence Family YMCA for more than 50 years. He’s also a member of the South Carolina Amateur Softball Association Hall of Fame.