Snow hired as new Coker men's lacrosse coach

HARTSVILLE, S.C.—John Snow has been hired as Coker University’s next men’s lacrosse coach, announced Friday by Vice President of Athletics and Athletic Facilities Dr. Lynn Griffin.
“We are pleased to welcome coach Snow to Coker as our head coach for men’s lacrosse,” said Griffin. “Coach Snow’s extensive background in lacrosse coupled with the program’s success at Reinhardt University make him an excellent choice to lead our men’s lacrosse program. He has a proven record of success in the classroom and on the field and we look forward to welcoming him to Coker.”
Snow comes to Coker from Reinhardt University where he led the Eagles to the last four National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) national championships (2017, 2018, 2019, 2021).
In his 10 seasons at Reinhardt, Snow coached the Eagles to a 133-31 record, including a 66-3 record since 2017 and 36 straight wins.
Snow was a three-time NAIA Coach of the Year (2017, 2019, 2021), while coaching 22 NAIA All-Americans and two NAIA Player of the Year selections.
In the Appalachian Athletic Conference, Snow was a four-time Coach of the Year, while winning five conference titles and coaching two AAC Players of the Year, three AAC Defensive Players of the Year, five Offensive Players of the Year and 46 All-Conference selections.
Snow has also coached ALC Atlanta Lacrosse Club out of Atlanta, Ga.
“I could not be more excited for this opportunity that’s been presented to me,” said Snow. “I cannot wait to begin the journey of building this program into a consistent national contender. It’s going to take a lot of hard work and dedication, but with the talent that’s returning from last year’s team and the new recruits, the future will be very bright at Coker University. The SAC is the toughest conference in the country, so we’re going to work and prepare everyday with that in mind. I’d like to thank Dr. Lynn Griffin and the executive search committee for entrusting me to lead this program to new heights.”
A 1991 graduate of Cornell University, Snow was a three-year starter for the Big Red. He was a Second-Team All-Ivy League selection, led the team in both points and assists as a senior and participated in the North-South Senior All-Star Game.