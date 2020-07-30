FLORENCE, S.C. — Dylan Snyder went 2 for 2 with a home run, double and five RBI to lead Florence Green to a 15-5 win over Lamar on Thursday in five innings at Legion Field.
Teammate Coleman Kelly went 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBI.
Lamar’s Ethan Hunt went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
Teammate Hunter Watford went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
L 210 20 — 5 9 4
FG 106 17 — 15 10 0
WP — Nic Edick (3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, K). LP — Gavin Windham (2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, K).
LEADING HITTERS — L: Windham 2-2; Ethan Hunt 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Hunter Watford 2-3, RBI; C Poole 1-2, RBI; Kendall Windham 1-2, 2B; Aidan Hunt 1-1. FG: Jayden Earle 2-3, RBI; Dylan Snyder 2-2, HR, 2B, 5 RBI; Coleman Kelly 2-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Marshall Brown 2-2; Pate Marlowe 2-4, 2B.
RECORDS: L 2-10. FG 7-4.
