Solid pitching, trio of homers help Stingers split with Caldwell CC

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence-Darlington Tech softball team is still looking for the right combinations — both in the lineup and in the field, coach Heber Watson said.
The Stingers have seemingly started to find the right formula as they entered a weekend doubleheader against Caldwell Community College riding a four-game winning streak.
Friday’s games proved a mix as miscues and a silent offense led to a 3-0 loss in the opener. However, FDTC rebounded in the second contest with an 11-run outburst powered by three homers, including a grand slam, en route to an 11-3 victory in five innings and a split.
The Stingers (5-6) are back in action today as they welcome Catawba Valley Community College for a twinbill at Chandler Burns Field starting at 1 p.m.
“Basically the first game, we swung at stuff we shouldn’t swing at,” Watson said. “(Their pitcher) kept the ball down and inside and I’ve got several girls who are going to swing at it. If we didn’t do that, we’d have probably fared a little bit better. But the two (outfield) errors hurt and that’s where we gave up the three runs.
“So we made some defensive changes and it came through for us in that second game. We had one hiccup where we had a funky bunt coverage and we threw it away, but we recovered from it.”
In a big way. After collecting just two hits against Cobras starter Jada Wilson, the Stingers smacked eight in Game 2 with four going for extra bases.
Down 3-1 in the second after an error allowed two runs to score, Corley Keefe got things started by making her first collegiate homer a memorable one. The former Florence Christian School standout smashed a shot down the left field line with the bases juiced as FDTC retook the lead, 5-3.
Courtney Watson followed four batters with a two-run shot as the Stingers batted around, plating seven runs in the process.
Johnsonville’s Maelyn Thompson hit a solo shot in the fourth for Flo-Dar’s final long ball of the day to continue her recent hot streak.
“We’re in and out hitting,” coach Watson said. “We’ve been trying to find what the blend needs to be. I think we’re homing in now on kind of who needs to be where on defense and in the batting lineup. So I think moving forward we should fare better than we did the first game today.
“…Maelyn actually hit three homers out last week and one today. And that was Corley’s first college homer, so I’m proud of her. She’s been playing well.”
Anna Suggs and South Florence alum Lexi Kirby each added an RBI hit while Arianna Daniels drove in a pair for the Stingers and collected a double.
Ally Long and Darlington High's Lillie Baumbach were the only two FDTC players to collect hits in the opener, although Courtney Watson reached base three times via a walk and two HBPs.
She also picked up the win in the second game and tossed three scoreless innings to close out the opener. In all, she pitched eight innings and allowed three runs, none earned, on seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks.
“Courtney Watson has been our go-to (pitcher),” coach Watson said. “She’s been solid for us, and this is her third year with us. She works on movement all the time. She probably doesn’t throw the ball but 56, 57 (mph), but it’s got great movement.
“She can shut down a lot of good hitters because she can throw it inside and outside, and that changeup is a floating pitch as a strike.”