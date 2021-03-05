Solid pitching, trio of homers help Stingers split with Caldwell CC

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence-Darlington Tech softball team is still looking for the right combinations — both in the lineup and in the field, coach Heber Watson said.

The Stingers have seemingly started to find the right formula as they entered a weekend doubleheader against Caldwell Community College riding a four-game winning streak.

Friday’s games proved a mix as miscues and a silent offense led to a 3-0 loss in the opener. However, FDTC rebounded in the second contest with an 11-run outburst powered by three homers, including a grand slam, en route to an 11-3 victory in five innings and a split.

The Stingers (5-6) are back in action today as they welcome Catawba Valley Community College for a twinbill at Chandler Burns Field starting at 1 p.m.

“Basically the first game, we swung at stuff we shouldn’t swing at,” Watson said. “(Their pitcher) kept the ball down and inside and I’ve got several girls who are going to swing at it. If we didn’t do that, we’d have probably fared a little bit better. But the two (outfield) errors hurt and that’s where we gave up the three runs.