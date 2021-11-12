Solving feral hog problems

Knowing the history of wild pigs

Feral hogs were introduced to the United States in the early 1500s by European explorers. If you Google, “Home range of feral hogs in the 1980s,” you’d see only relatively small populations of feral pigs in the Southeast, Hawaii and California. However, since the 1980s and 1990s, feral hog populations exploded nationwide.

Around that time, the cable TV industry also grew, and many channels had 24-hour programming with outdoor content. Outdoor shows began featuring programming on feral-pig hunting. People started trapping and transporting feral hogs throughout the nation, never realizing what a major nuisance these non-native species would be to agriculture and wildlife where the hogs were released. In the past 20 years, many states have passed laws making transporting feral hogs from state to state and within states illegal.

Eating and cooking wild pigs

Yes, feral hogs are good to eat, and yes, they might carry diseases. The No. 1 disease that they carry is trichinosis, and wild pigs also carry brucellosis. Anyone who’s handling wild pigs should wear gloves. When cooking wild pigs, make sure the meat is thoroughly cooked, but it is delicious.

Learning the future of wild hogs