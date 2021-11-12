Solving feral hog problems

At one time, 47 of our 50 states had problems with feral hogs, but today only about 35 states do. Wildlife researchers even think in the next five years they’ll have a toxicant that will be heavily regulated to better eliminate large numbers of wild pigs.
Trapping wild pigs
Trapping is our best tool to eliminate hogs. Shooting hogs out of helicopters has proved an effective tool. Wild pigs move in what’s known as a sounder, a group of related female hogs and their offspring. If you catch all of the pigs in a sounder at once, you may eliminate a group of hogs from one area. Steps to trapping feral hogs effectively include:
Use bait and trail cameras to get a group of hogs to come in and feed.
Identify each pig in that group from trail-camera pictures to learn the composition of the sounder.
Build a trap to hold the entire sounder, bait the trap and watch pigs coming into the trap. Continue baiting with the door to the trap up and open. Don’t try to catch the hogs until you’re absolutely sure you have the entire sounder in that trap.
Use a device that will drop the door to the trap with all of the hogs in the sounder. New traps and doors can send pictures to your cell phone, computer and tablets to help you know when to close the gate by activating the app on your phone.
Follow state regulations to dispose of them.
Continue to bait the trap to make sure you’ve eliminated every hog in that sounder.
Learning programs that help
The Natural Resource Conservation Services offer some programs that enable landowners or hunting clubs to purchase traps to remove feral pigs. Some of the traps’ costs might be subsidized by these programs. Also, several years ago, the federal government started sending $25 million per year to Wildlife Services (Wildlife Services is within the U.S. Department of Agriculture). This wildlife-problem organization helps research and develop solutions to nuisance-animal problems. Recently the appropriation has jumped to $35 million per year as the USDA has realized the immense damage by wild pigs on crops, water systems, wildlife and farm equipment.
Knowing the damage
A rough estimate – which scientists believe is far underestimated – is that wild pigs do $1.5 billion in crop damage annually in the United States. Once feral swine move into a green field, they not only root up the planted crops but also discourage other wildlife from using those fields. They can cause destruction to tractors and tractor equipment. At Fort Benning in Columbus, Georgia, wild pigs have rooted up the open fields where paratroopers have to land, causing broken ankles and legs when landing in hog-created holes.
Knowing the history of wild pigs
Feral hogs were introduced to the United States in the early 1500s by European explorers. If you Google, “Home range of feral hogs in the 1980s,” you’d see only relatively small populations of feral pigs in the Southeast, Hawaii and California. However, since the 1980s and 1990s, feral hog populations exploded nationwide.
Around that time, the cable TV industry also grew, and many channels had 24-hour programming with outdoor content. Outdoor shows began featuring programming on feral-pig hunting. People started trapping and transporting feral hogs throughout the nation, never realizing what a major nuisance these non-native species would be to agriculture and wildlife where the hogs were released. In the past 20 years, many states have passed laws making transporting feral hogs from state to state and within states illegal.
Eating and cooking wild pigs
Yes, feral hogs are good to eat, and yes, they might carry diseases. The No. 1 disease that they carry is trichinosis, and wild pigs also carry brucellosis. Anyone who’s handling wild pigs should wear gloves. When cooking wild pigs, make sure the meat is thoroughly cooked, but it is delicious.
Learning the future of wild hogs
Ten years ago, we weren’t very optimistic about our ability to solve the wild-pig problem, but as we’ve learned more and better information and had better tools, we hope to reduce the numbers of feral hogs. With toxicants, our chances of completely eradicating or reducing wild hogs in some areas has caused us to be very optimistic that we possibly might eliminate feral hogs in the next 20 years. However, some landowners might want to keep wild hogs on their lands. We can’t force private landowners to eliminate their wild pigs.
But when neighbors start cooperating with neighbors, and all agree to eliminate wild pigs, we’ll have the tools to solve their problems. I believe 50 years from now, we’ll have a far-different U.S. landscape with fewer wild pigs.
My understanding of a new chemical toxicant (sodium nitrite) that’s being developed is that it’s 90% effective within one night. Once this toxicant has been tried, tested and approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), it won’t be very expensive. Only licensed people can use this toxicant to eliminate feral hogs. Probably a group of private contractors will be trained and contracted with the use of the product, depending on the demand from farmers and landowners.