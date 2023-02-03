FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence arguably played its best game of the season, rolling to a 67-48 win Friday night over North Myrtle Beach.

That kind of performance came at the right time for Bruins coach Dom Harris, whose team can clinch second in Region 6-4A with a win Tuesday at rival West Florence.

"I think this was the first time we actually played a full game," Harris said."We had maybe one or two minutes here and there when we went back to our old self. But we picked it up in some great spots to pick it up in at this point of the season.

"We needed to come together as a team."

South started strong and led 32-22 at halftime.

"I liked how we started out. We had always started out either good or bad but never had any consistency," said Harris, whose team is 13-11 overall and 6-3 in the region. "To see us play consistently the whole game was really big for us."

Joseph McMillan led the Bruins with 31 points, followed by Jamarie Brown with 10.

NMB;10;12;4;22-48

SF;18;14;21;14-67

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (48)

Wells Hill 13, Brown 2, Moses 4, Surigao 2, Oxendine 1, Henley 2, T.J. Stanley 13, Brooks 2, Hopkins 2, McHugo 4, Louder 3

SOUTH FLORENCE (67)

Valorie 1, Jamarie Brown 10, Gamble 7, Joseph McMillan 31, McFadden 5, Moorer 5.