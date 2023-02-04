FLORENCE, S.C. -- Shikeem Shilow's first-period pin secured South Florence's 42-33 win over Hilton Head in Saturday's second round of state. Coach Marcus Montgomery's Bruins became the first Florence One Schools squad to win a duals postseason match.
The Bruins, who had a first-round bye, host May River (coached by Lake City graduate Ashley Powell) on Monday for a spot in the lower-state final.
WILL BE UPDATED
HOW SF WRESTLERS FARED
160: Jeremiah Mitchell lost 11-9
170: Braxton Blocker was pinned
182: Trokel Prew won by pin
195: Jaylin Davis won by pin
220: Richard Hobbs won by pin
285: Justin Joe won by pin
106: Anoree Banks was pinned
113: Brayden Clyde lost 13-8
120: Lost by forfeit
126: Avan Rosado won by pin
132: Kemonte Rose won by pin
138: Ayden Robinson was pinned
145: Matthew Shoemake lost 9-7
152: Shikeem Shilow won by pin
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
A 12-time APSE national-award winner (8 writing, 1 video, 3 photography), Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has won 10 1st-place SCPA writing awards since moving in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.
