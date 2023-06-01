The SC Baseball Coaches have released their final rankings for each classification.
5A
1. River Bluff
2. Blythewood
3. Summerville
4. Boiling Springs
5. Berkeley
6. TL Hanna
7. Lexington
8. Wando
9. Clover
10. Carolina Forest
4A
1. Catawba Ridge
2. North Myrtle Beach
3. Greenville
4. South Florence
5. Laurens
6. Greenwood
7. Lugoff-Elgin
8. James Island
9. West Florence
10. Riverside
3A
1. Clinton
2. Hanahan
3. Brookland-Cayce
4. Seneca
5. Beaufort
6. Belton-Honea Path
7. Dreher
8. Union
9. Blue Ridge
10. Georgetown
2A
1. Oceanside Collegiate
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Mid-Carolina
4. Andrew Jackson
5. Pelion
6. North Central
7. Strom Thurmond
8. Cheraw
9. Wade Hampton
10. Abbeville
1A
1. Southside Christian
2. Lake View
3. Christ Church
4. St. Joseph's
5. East Clarendon
6. Branchville
7. Latta
8. Ware Shoals
9. Lewisville
10. Dixie