South Florence 7th, West Florence 8th in latest sate prep football poll

5A
1. Dutch Fork (17)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. T.L. Hanna
5. Northwestern
6. Sumter
7. Spring Valley
8. Hillcrest
9. Lexington
10. Chapin
Others receiving votes:Spartanburg, Byrnes, Goose Creek, Dorman, Riverside
4A
1. Myrtle Beach (11)
2. South Pointe (3)
3. Greenwood
4. A.C. Flora (3)
5. Greenville
6. York
7. South Florence
8. West Florence
9. May River
10. Beaufort
Others receiving votes: Irmo, South Aiken
3A
1. Daniel (17)
2. Dillon
3. Chapman
4. Camden
5. Clinton
6. Powdersville
7. Lower Richland
8. Brookland-Cayce
9. Gilbert
10. Aynor
Others receiving votes: Chester, Oceanside Collegiate, Woodruff
2A
1. Abbeville (16)
2. Gray Collegiate (1)
3. Silver Bluff
4. Marion
5. Phillip Simmons
6. Saluda
7. Chesterfield
8. Timberland
9. Christ Church
10. Wade Hampton
Others receiving votes: Barnwell, St. Joe’s, Andrew Jackson, Pelion
1A
1. Southside Christian (17)