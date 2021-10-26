 Skip to main content
South Florence 7th, West Florence 8th in latest sate prep football poll
South Florence 7th, West Florence 8th in latest sate prep football poll

fmn football logo

5A

1. Dutch Fork (17)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Gaffney

4. T.L. Hanna

5. Northwestern

6. Sumter

7. Spring Valley

8. Hillcrest

9. Lexington

10. Chapin

Others receiving votes:Spartanburg, Byrnes, Goose Creek, Dorman, Riverside

4A

1. Myrtle Beach (11)

2. South Pointe (3)

3. Greenwood

4. A.C. Flora (3)

5. Greenville

6. York

7. South Florence

8. West Florence

9. May River

10. Beaufort

Others receiving votes: Irmo, South Aiken

3A

1. Daniel (17)

2. Dillon

3. Chapman

4. Camden

5. Clinton

6. Powdersville

7. Lower Richland

8. Brookland-Cayce

9. Gilbert

10. Aynor

Others receiving votes: Chester, Oceanside Collegiate, Woodruff

2A

1. Abbeville (16)

2. Gray Collegiate (1)

3. Silver Bluff

4. Marion

5. Phillip Simmons

6. Saluda

7. Chesterfield

8. Timberland

9. Christ Church

10. Wade Hampton

Others receiving votes: Barnwell, St. Joe’s, Andrew Jackson, Pelion

1A

1. Southside Christian (17)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

3. Baptist Hill

4. Lamar

5. Whale Branch

6. Ridge Spring-Monetta

7. Lake View

8. Green Sea-Floyds

9. C.E. Murray

10. Calhoun County

Others receiving votes: Dixie, Hannah-Pamplico, Great Falls, Denmark-Olar, C.A. Johnson, Branchville, Carvers Bay

