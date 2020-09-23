South Florence adapting after loss of RB Wilson

FLORENCE, S.C. — The South Florence High football team already had a lot to deal with entering the 2020 season — a pandemic, a shortened preseason and a new coach along with new offensive and defensive systems.
The Bruins can also add a heartbreaking injury to that list as they will be without senior running back and All-Pee Dee, All-Region player Hahsaun Wilson.
First-year SFHS coach Drew Marlowe said Wilson was injured during one of the team’s practices and will be out for the season, which begins Friday at Carolina Forest at 7:30 p.m.
Wilson ranked third in the area last year with 216 carries for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns — averaging 5.9 yards per carry for the Bruins.
“It’s been very tough,” Marlowe said. “Losing Hahsaun is losing not just a great player, but the heart and soul of our team, really. It’s been challenging, but we’re trying to rise to that challenge and find a way to win.”
Even with the new offensive system entering this season, the Bruins have had to adapt in recent weeks following the injury by switching a number of different pieces around, Marlowe said.
“We’ve had to move some people around and try to get them in the right spots,” he said. “But I’m confident in our guys and the way they will respond. Sometimes what happens when you kind of lose your stud is it forces other guys to step up and step into maybe a little bit more of a leadership role.
“…You see a lot of different guys that have to make up for one, so I’m excited to see how they respond to that in our first game Friday night.”
Who replaces Wilson on a regular basis will be something of a feeling out process, Marlowe said, with a few names in the mix. But for now, sophomore wide receiver Ty Martin will slide into the primary role.
“He’s a dynamic player and a kid who I think really has a tremendous amount of potential,” Marlowe said. “Hopefully he can stay focused and work really hard and became a great player and a great leader for us.
“That’s something that kind of goes along with that position – quarterbacks and running backs have to be leaders for you, and we need that from him.”
Even with Martin moving to the backfield, the SFHS coach believes the strength of the offense lies with the receiving corps and sophomore quarterback La’Norris Sellers.
“We’ve got a number of receivers we feel like can play – we’re just trying to find who’s going to be the most dependable,” Marlowe said. “We’ve got plenty of talent; we’ve just got to find who’s going to be the most disciplined to line up the correct way and run the correct routes.”
Marlowe is also looking for Sellers to perhaps take an even bigger step leadership-wise with Wilson gone. Sellers burst onto the scene last year as a freshman and threw for 1,403 yards and 12 touchdowns.
“He’s incredibly mature to only be a tenth-grader, and incredibly talented,” the Bruins coach said of his QB. “Everyone’s going to look to him to lead us and try to win some games for us.
“…The goal is always to be balanced, but we probably will have to throw the ball around a little bit more and play to our strengths.”
