South Florence adapting after loss of RB Wilson

“…You see a lot of different guys that have to make up for one, so I’m excited to see how they respond to that in our first game Friday night.”

Who replaces Wilson on a regular basis will be something of a feeling out process, Marlowe said, with a few names in the mix. But for now, sophomore wide receiver Ty Martin will slide into the primary role.

“He’s a dynamic player and a kid who I think really has a tremendous amount of potential,” Marlowe said. “Hopefully he can stay focused and work really hard and became a great player and a great leader for us.

“That’s something that kind of goes along with that position – quarterbacks and running backs have to be leaders for you, and we need that from him.”

Even with Martin moving to the backfield, the SFHS coach believes the strength of the offense lies with the receiving corps and sophomore quarterback La’Norris Sellers.

“We’ve got a number of receivers we feel like can play – we’re just trying to find who’s going to be the most dependable,” Marlowe said. “We’ve got plenty of talent; we’ve just got to find who’s going to be the most disciplined to line up the correct way and run the correct routes.”