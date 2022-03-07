 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Florence angler McLaughlin signs with Erskine
PREP FISHING

South Florence angler McLaughlin signs with Erskine

LAKE CITY, S.C. − What started as more of a hobby turned into a college path for South Florence's Dylan McLaughlin on Monday.

The South Florence High senior, who's been a member of the school's fishing team for three seasons, signed with Erskine College at Marshall’s Marine.

The Flying Fleet's Bass Fishing team already has two former Bruins on the roster in Matthew Brault and Jackson Salley.

"We had a tournament up at Lake Murry by Columbia and I actually met up with the fishing coach at Erskine," McLaughlin said. "He wanted to get me on a tour because I knew a couple of the boys up there from last year who were at South Florence.

"So I went up in February and he offered after that. ...I'm kind of astonished about it because it's something you don't hear about happening too often in this area."

