South Florence anglers Salley, Brault qualify for national championship

“So that was probably one of the biggest obstacles to getting to where we are now.”

Even so, it didn’t seem to slow the Bruins duo down. They wound up finishing in the top 10 five times out of seven tournaments, including two victories in November on Lake Wateree and another in March on Santee Cooper.

Approximately midway through the year, they were No. 5 in the standings and soon jumped into the No. 2 slot, holding on from there to qualify for nationals.

“Last year, we’d never really fished a tournament together,” Brault said of teaming with Salley. “This year, I think we were a lot more used to it, and we just worked better as a team.”

Now comes an even bigger test on Kentucky Lake. The plan is for the pair to go up even before practice begins to speak with their boat captain, practice and come up with a suitable strategy.

“Our boat captain is going to show us how he fishes there, and we’re going to try it that way first,” Brault said. “If that doesn’t work, we’re going to have to learn the lake some more and find our own way.”

Brault has never fished on Kentucky Lake, but Salley has been a few times, he said.