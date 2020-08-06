South Florence anglers Salley, Brault qualify for national championship

FLORENCE, S.C. – It was a moment both Matt Brault and Jackson Salley had been working toward since seventh grade – even if it did take a little longer than normal.
After breaking into the top 10 in their first year as teammates on the S.C. High School Bass Challenge circuit, the rising South Florence seniors had one goal for their sophomore outing together.
“To me, making nationals means everything,” Salley said. “For a high school fisherman, making it to the national championship is the ultimate goal. We put a lot of work into last year, and even more this year, so to make it has been very rewarding.”
Salley and Brault wound up second overall in points this past season to qualify for the Bassmaster High School National Championship, which will be held Oct. 18-24 on Kentucky Lake in Tennessee.
“Feels awesome that we were able to make it,” Brault said. “I’ve been friends with Jackson since elementary school but just started fishing together last year at school.
“We just kept our heads down this year and stayed focused on wanting to win.”
It wasn’t always easy, as the COVID-19 pandemic made the schedule erratic once March hit.
“Matt and I shine during the spring time on Lake Murray,” Salley said. “We’re usually pretty good there in the tournaments in the spring. But a lot of them, like the state tournament, were postponed until later in the summer.
“So that was probably one of the biggest obstacles to getting to where we are now.”
Even so, it didn’t seem to slow the Bruins duo down. They wound up finishing in the top 10 five times out of seven tournaments, including two victories in November on Lake Wateree and another in March on Santee Cooper.
Approximately midway through the year, they were No. 5 in the standings and soon jumped into the No. 2 slot, holding on from there to qualify for nationals.
“Last year, we’d never really fished a tournament together,” Brault said of teaming with Salley. “This year, I think we were a lot more used to it, and we just worked better as a team.”
Now comes an even bigger test on Kentucky Lake. The plan is for the pair to go up even before practice begins to speak with their boat captain, practice and come up with a suitable strategy.
“Our boat captain is going to show us how he fishes there, and we’re going to try it that way first,” Brault said. “If that doesn’t work, we’re going to have to learn the lake some more and find our own way.”
Brault has never fished on Kentucky Lake, but Salley has been a few times, he said.
“It’s like no lake we have in South Carolina,” he said. “It’s a totally different type of fishing. It’s part of the Tennessee River chain, so they’ve ledges, and right now they’re overwhelmed with carp.
“The fishing is nothing like it has been the past couple years they’ve had the national championship, and it’s going to be hard to find consistent 15- to 20-pound bass every day for three days.”