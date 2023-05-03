FLORENCE, S.C. -- Eighth-ranked South Florence scored six runs in the second and won 12-5 over Greer in Wednesday's second round of the Class 4A lower-state bracket.

On Friday, South -- seeded second in its bracket -- will play on the road at Lugoff-Elgin for Friday's third round.

Bruin pitcher Dylan Wiegel got out of a jam in the top of Wednesday's second, the Bruins' offense came to life.

Hunter Matthews' RBI single was followed by a two-run hit from Wyatt Williams for a 3-0 lead. Brayden Robinson's run-scoring double made it 4-0 and chased Greer starter Cody Southern.

Against Yellow Jacket reliever Luke Godfrey, the Bruins didn't skip a beat when Chandler Thompson's bloop single brought in a run as did Luke Miller's sacrifice fly.

After Greer stranded the bases loaded in the top of the second, it got back into the game with four runs. Run-scoring singles were hit by Gavin Hug, Chase Kelly and J.J. Callaham. Also, there was an RBI double by Jacob Rainey.

But the Bruins pulled away for good with four more runs in the bottom half. After Aydin Palmer led with a double, he scored on Matthews' single. Hunter McClary, who combined with Palmer on the mound for Monday's five-inning no-hitter, drove in a run of his own to make it 6-0. Thompson added another RBI single, and Miller added another sacrifice fly to make it 10-4.

Matthews' sac fly in the bottom of the sixth, along with another run-scoring single by McClary, accounted for the rest of South's runs.

