5A
1. Berkeley
2. West Ashley
3. Lexington
4. River Bluff
5. Clover
6. Blythewood
7. Summerville
8. Fort Mill
9. Ashley Ridge
10. Boiling Springs
4A
1. South Florence
2. May River
3. Greenville
4. James Island
5. AC Flora
6. Airport
7. North Myrtle Beach
8. Hartsville
9. Greenwood
10. Lugoff-Elgin
3A
1. Clinton
2. Brookland-Cayce
3. Blue Ridge
4. Hanahan
5. Chapman
6. Seneca
7. Aynor
8. Dreher
9. Crescent
10. Powdersville
2A
1. Oceanside Collegiate
2. Andrew Jackson
3. Gray Collegiate
4. Mid Carolina
5. Strom Thurmond
6. Woodland
7. Batesburg-Leesville
8. Blacksburg
9. Ninety-Six
10. Bishop England
1A
1. Southside Christian
2. Lake View
3. Christ Church
4. Johnsonville
5. Latta
6. St. Joseph's
7. Lewisville
8. Whitmire
9. Dixie
10. Lamar