South Florence beats West Florence to earn region, city crowns and 2nd undefeated regular season

FLORENCE, S.C. – Top-ranked South Florence captured the Region 6-4A and city championships Friday night, winning 45-14 over No. 3 West Florence on Friday at Bruin Stadium.

Not to mention, the program’s second perfect regular season at 10-0. In 2013, the Bruins went 11-0 in the regular season.

Also, Bruin coach Drew Marlowe’s program won its first game in the series since 2015 and took a 28-27 lead in their 55-game series.

This game was billed as a marquee matchup with the 5,000-seat Bruin Stadium sold out. What transpired was a showcase of the Bruins, who led 24-7 at halftime.

Sellers passed for 125 yards during the first half, spreading his eight completions to four different receivers. At game's end, he had 168 passing yards and 116 rushing.

Sellers accounted for all three of the Bruins’ second-quarter touchdowns, scoring his first two on runs of 1 and 5 yards. Then, he lofted a 50-yard touchdown pass to Jabray Johnson for the Bruins’ 24-7 halftime lead.

On West’s first possession, quarterback Deuce Hudson completed a 72-yard touchdown pass to Bryson Graves. After South’s first possession ended with a 26-yard field goal by Grant McDonald, the Bruins were unstoppable. South running back Shikeem Shilow had 64 rushing yards at halftime.

Sellers, who also rushed for 54 yards during the first two quarters, was especially difficult to stop on third or fourth down. Sellers converted two third-and-short opportunities before scoring his first TD from 1 yard.

On third and goal on the Bruins’ next touchdown drive, South faced third and goal from the 5 before Sellers found his way again to the end zone.

Then, after a West chop-block penalty moved South to the 50, that’s where Sellers found Johnson for the final touchdown of the first half.

West’s defense, meanwhile, appeared unsettled by the Bruins’ fast-paced offense, getting flagged twice before halftime for too many men on the field.

But most importantly, South stopped the Knights. So much so that Hudson and running back Darren Lloyd (398 yards last week against Hartsville) rushed for a combined 47 yards during the first two quarters. After Hudson’s long TD pass to Graves, his next three passes went for negative yardage.

Shikeem Shilow scored the first of his two second-half Bruin TDs in the third quarter, and Sellers added yet another TD to his night in the fourth.

WF;7;0;0;7--14

SF;3;21;7;14--45

FIRST QUARTER

WF – Bryson Graves 72 pass from Deuce Hudson (Sam Spence kick), 9:59

SF – Grant McDonald 26 FG, 6:03

SECOND QUARTER

SF – LaNorris Sellers 1 run (McDonald kick), 9:59

SF – Sellers 5 run (McDonald kick), 4:31

SF – Jabray Johnson 50 pass from Sellers (McDonald kick), 3:40

THIRD QUARTER

SF – Shikeem Shilow 10 run (McDonald kick), 9:21

FOURTH QUARTER

SF -- Sellers 5 run (McDonald kick), 7:11

WF -- Darren Lloyd 89 kick return (Spence kick), 6:57

SF -- Shilow 1 run (McDonald kick), 1:09

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- WF: Lloyd 9-16, Hudson 10-45, Franklin Emerson 3-18. SF: Shilow 32-187, Sellers 21-116; Evin Singletary 1-(-6).

PASSING -- WF: Hudson 9-19-0-88. SF: Sellers 9-17-0-168

RECEIVING -- WF: Ethan Alvarado 1-6, Lloyd 2-0, Bryson Graves 2-88, Jamari Bennett 2-(-11), Steven Smalls 1-(-7), Trevor Milliken 1-8. SF: Singletary 1-11, Rodney Lesane 2-24, Johnson 5-114, Daquan Burgess 1-19.