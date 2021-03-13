South Florence blanks Cheraw to reach bracket title game at Pee Dee Pitch-Off

EFFINGHAM, S.C. — Saturday was a little bit more to coach Bobby Jones’ liking.
His South Florence softball squad opened its season Thursday with an up-and-down day at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off – winning its opener 6-2 before losing the nightcap 7-5 in extra innings.
Still, it was enough to make it to the championship round at Savannah Grove Park, and a complete team effort paved the way for an 8-0 Bruins’ win over Cheraw in four innings and a spot in one of the two bracket championship games against Hannah-Pamplico.
The Raiders lost their first game of the tournament, but battled back to make it to Saturday. They routed Conway 10-0 to claim a spot alongside SFHS.
The other bracket championship featured Lake View, a 2-1 winner over county rival Dillon, and Darlington. The Falcons defeated Indian Land 5-1 to make the championship game.
Neither result was available at press time.
“We played a lot better tonight than we’ve played so far,” Jones said following his team’s opening victory. “We hit the ball well, put it in play and made things happen. That’s what you’ve got to do — put pressure on people and good things will happen.”
South applied pressure early by jumping to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Gracelyn Flowers had an RBI single and Payton Perry added a run-scoring double as the Bruins were able to take advantage of a Braves’ error to extend the inning.
South added three more runs in the second — two on a single by Makayla Arceneaux — and picked up a final tally in the third when Flowers singled home another run.
In the meantime, Perry worked out of a couple of jams on the mound to keep Cheraw off the scoreboard. Jazz Dixon was intentionally walked to load the bases with one out in the bottom of the first, but Perry induced a double play — coming home for one and getting the runner by an eyelash at first to end the threat.
Perry also worked out of a similar situation in the third. Temple Jones, Camden Jones and Ashley Robertson hit back-to-back-to-back singles to load the bases again, but struck out the final two batters to get out of the jam.
The Bruins also turned a 4-6-3 double play in the second. Perry struck out five in 3 2/3 innings of work, allowing no runs on just the three hits.
“We’ve got to learn to respond,” Braves coach Kevin Thurman said. “… Credit South Florence because they turned a couple double plays there in the first (few) innings. Something you hardly ever see, but they did it. We were half an inch from getting back in the game in the first inning and had ourselves a chance in the third.
“Just didn’t come through at the plate.”
Larissa Siders wound up with three hits and scored twice for South. Flowers had two hits and scored twice while Sidney Morgan walked twice and scored a pair of runs.