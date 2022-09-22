South Florence boys' basketball coach Stevens leaving for college job

FLORENCE, S.C. − Aaron Stevens resigned Wednesday as boys' basketball coach at South Florence to take a coaching job at the college level.

"I had an unexpected opportunity pop up on me, and it was a door I needed to step through now if I wanted it," Stevens said.

Stevens, a West Florence graduate, was hired as SF's coach in April 2021 three weeks after earning his Clemson University master's degree. He coached the Bruins to a 7-15 record. Stevens already had college coaching experience before that, serving two years as a Tiger graduate assistant. He was a student manager before that.

Stevens finds leaving South bittersweet.

"That's one of the hardest parts. We put so much work into this coming season. Obviously, we had a tough year last year, but we got better and had a great summer with the guys. Things have been really going well this fall," Stevens said. "I think we were prepared to have a good year, and they are still prepared to have a good year."

That was the message Stevens had for the Bruins after telling them of his decision.

"This is about you. You're the ones who've got to make the plays on the floor. You shouldn't be able to miss a beat," Stevens said. "Just stay together, and you should be able to do this thing."

The players not only learned from Stevens, he learned from them.

"I learned how to lead a program, how to lead young men," Stevens said. "That's the goal for the rest of my life, being in leadership positions and leading young people. This gave me confidence in that, and it gave me confidence in coaching."

Stevens might be moving on, but he will keep his eyes on the Bruins.

"We've worked so hard, and everybody wants to see the fruits of their labor," Stevens said. "And I'm confident they're in a position to win now and compete at a high level."