South Florence boys beat Hartsville in double OT

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- South Florence rallied from a late, 10-point deficit against Hartsville to force overtime.

But one overtime wasn't enough in Friday's Region 6-4A opener for both teams.

Right after Kam Foman's layup in the second overtime gave Hartsville a 61-59 advantage, Joseph McMillan's 30-foot, 3-pointer gave South the lead for good. Bruin teammate Jamarie Brown added two free throws with 11.3 seconds left, and interim coach Dom Harris' team escaped with a 64-61 win.

McMillan, a Hartsville native, led the Bruins (8-8 overall, 1-0 region) with 21 points, followed by Brown with 20 and Rodney Lesane with 10.

Hartsville led 46-36 late in Friday's game, and the Bruins made it disappear. None other than McMillan tied it at 49 with a 3-pointer from the left perimeter with 12.3 seconds left in regulation.

But make no mistake; McMillan's last 3-pointer is the one he'll remember.

"I just had to hit a shot; I had to be clutch," McMillan said. "Hit the shot and try to take us home with a win."

It was exactly what Harris was expecting.

"With him being a senior, I expect him to make big plays," Harris said. "He had been struggling with the 3, but we had been working with him. This is his hometown, and he wanted to show out."

In the first overtime, free throws by South Florence's Lesane and McMillan gave the Bruins a 57-55 lead with 9.8 seconds left. But it was Foman to the rescue as his layup with 1.5 seconds left forced the final overtime.

DeAndre Huggins led the Red Foxes with 24 points, followed by Foman with 21.

SF;11;16;4;16;8;3--64

H;17;15;4;13;8;4--61

SOUTH FLORENCE (64)

Jamarie Brown 20, Joseph McMillan 21, McFadden 7, Moorer 1, Robinson 5, Rodney Lesane 10.

HARTSVILLE (61)

Kam Foman 21, Pendergrass 2, Robinson 2, Brown 5, Spann 4, Crawley 3, DeAndre Huggins 24.

WILL BE UPDATED