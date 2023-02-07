FLORENCE, S.C. -- Joseph McMillan's three-point play with 2:51 left gave South Florence the lead for good, and the Bruins won 55-50 Tuesday night at West Florence to clinch second place in Region 6-4A.
The teams were tied for second going into the game, behind region champion Wilson.
GIRLS
SF;33;14;17;12—76
WF;0;7;3;6--16
SOUTH FLORENCE (76)
Jaida Camerosn 29, Montgomery 7, Jaz Lyde 11, Fulton 7, Richardson 4, Coleman 7, Watson 2, O'Neil 3, Baker 6
WEST FLORENCE (16)
Mitchell 2, Rodgers 2, Harrison 4, Perry 2, James 5, Williams 1