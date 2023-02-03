FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence arguably played its best game of the season, rolling to a 67-48 win Friday night over North Myrtle Beach.
Joseph McMillan led the Bruins with 31 points, followed by Jamarie Brown with 10.
WILL BE UPDATED
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (48)
Wells Hill 13, Brown 2, Moses 4, Surigao 2, Oxendine 1, Henley 2, T.J. Stanley 13, Brooks 2, Hopkins 2, McHugo 4, Louder 3
SOUTH FLORENCE (67)
Valorie 1, Jamarie Brown 10, Gamble 7, Joseph McMillan 31, McFadden 5, Moorer 5.
