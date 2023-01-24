South Florence boys win thriller, complete regular-season sweep of Hartsville

FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence's Jamarie Brown made 1 of 2 free throws with 16.4 seconds left for Tuesday's 50-49 win over Hartsville.

"We usually get up 60 or 70 (free throws) after practice every day," South coach Dom Harris said. "There was one game where we didn't shoot well from the free-throw line. So, we started shooting 60 or 70 after every practice."

The Red Foxes, with 4.6 seconds left, had a chance to reclaim the lead with sophomore Braden Crawley at the foul line. But both attempts hit the back of the rim, and the Bruins rebounded with 2.3 seconds remaining.

After a timeout, two Bruin players collided while trying to catch a long inbounds pass and turned it over on a traveling call. Officials determined the time left after that was :09.

Having to inbound the ball from the sideline on its end, Hartsville got it to Kam Foman and he had an open look for a 3-pointer from the left perimeter. But it missed its mark as time expired.

South Florence (10-10 overall, 3-2 Region 6-4A) led 49-43 with 90 seconds left, but back-to-back 3-pointers by the Red Foxes' Xavion Robinson tied it.

Joseph McMillan led the Bruins with 20 points, followed by Brown with 12.

The Red Foxes (8-12, 1-5) were led by Robinson's 15 points, followed by Foman's 12.

H;11;14;14;10--49

SF;8;11;17;14--50

HARTSVILLE (49)

Kam Foman 12, Pendergrass 2, Xavion Robinson 15, Crawley 6, Pettus 5, Fisher 2, Huggins 7.

SOUTH FLORENCE (50)

Valarie 2, Joseph McMillan 20, Jamarie Brown 12, McFadden 8, Moorer 2, Lesane 6.

