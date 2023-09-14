FLORENCE, S.C. – The 10.5 points per game top-ranked South Florence allows are impressive. Even more impressive are five touchdowns the Bruins have scored through four games.

During last Friday’s 30-22 win over Carolina Forest, two of South’s touchdowns were scored when Kemonte Rose returned a botched punt attempt, and Cameron Coe returned an interception.

“(Rose’s touchdown) really changed the momentum and got the team going, and (Coe’s touchdown) sealed the deal,” said Drew Marlowe, South Florence’s coach.

The Bruins’ Chantwan Harkless Jr. scored on a fumble return in the season opener against Goose Creek. Amare Reaves returned an interception for a score against Oceanside Collegiate, and Dirrick Goodman returned a fumble for a score against Orangeburg-Wilkinson.

“That’s been huge in terms of momentum swings and us being able to win football games,” Marlowe added.

The mastermind of all this defensive scoring is the one also in charge of halting the other team: Cannon Jordan, South’s defensive coordinator.

“(Jordan) preaches turnovers. They work on turnovers, and when you have really good athletes who can create turnovers, you have good opportunities to turn those turnovers into points,” Marlowe said.

Jordan, who previously served as an assistant at Newberry College and The Citadel, was hired for the 2020 season at the recommendation of Shawn Armstrong, the Bruins’ strength and conditioning coordinator.

“I feel like we’re very sound in everything we do; what we do up front matches what we do on the back end. It’s not always that way in high school football,” Marlowe said. “(Jordan) spends a tremendous amount of time preparing a game plan and does a great job implementing the game plan, teaching it, getting them in the right position and making them prepared to play.

“Our defense is one of the best in the state because of what (Jordan) does in preparing himself and our team for every Friday night.”

Jordan talked about his defense’s progression in the win over Carolina Forest.

“We had a tough first half and weren't doing a great job of stopping the run,” said Jordan, son of Hall of Famer Chuck Jordan. “One thing we try to do is emphasize that after each play – no matter if it was good or bad – move on and focus on the next play and always expect something good to happen.

“Keep playing, and we had two big plays that happened at the right time for us,” he added. “We want to have the mentality to prepare for those opportunities.”

Marlowe is glad to have that kind of defense.

“We’re not going to win many football games if the defense doesn’t play well, but they’re built for that,” Marlowe said. “We were statistically very good in big games last year, but I felt our offense needed to be the unit that performed at the highest level for us to win. This year, it’s just the opposite.”

Jordan talked more about the philosophy for his defense.

“We’ve got 10 goals that we focus on each week; the most important is to win the ballgame,” Jordan said. “We try to make them aware of things that we try to do that we think are most important defensively that can help us win the ballgame or put us in position to win it.

“We discuss it week to week to make them aware of the little things,” he added. “We practice it and emphasize it and really try to get our players involved for maximum effort. It’s a maximum effort focusing on my job, and a maximum effort on our players flying around and being physical.”

The results are in the numbers – a turnover margin of plus 5. And of course, those five defensive touchdowns.

“I’m pleased with the effort; that’s the main thing with me,” Jordan said. “I’m not a big stat guy. I love my kids and want them to play hard and play the right way. As long as we’re doing that, those types of things that we preach that they’ve got full control over, I can live with it.”

While the defense has been making big plays when it mattered most, Marlowe pointed out South’s offense scored the TD and two-point conversion for a 23-22 lead before Coe’s late pick-six put the game away against Carolina Forest.

“While we’ve struggled on offense, I feel we’ve won as a team,” Marlowe said. “While the offense has struggled immensely in two of our four games, when it mattered most, we got the two-point conversion (against Carolina Forest for the lead for good) and things like that. We’ve been able to find a way, and that’s what great teams do.

“We find a way to win, even on the bad nights.”