South Florence 30

Carolina Forest 22

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- South Florence’s Jayden Sellers had two receiving touchdowns and a two-point conversion to lead South Florence to a 30-22 win over Carolina Forest on Friday night.

Teammates Cam Coe rushed for touchdown and Kemonte Rose had a pick-six.

The Bruins improved to 4-0 and will travel to South Pointe at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Hilton Head Island 43

Wilson 0

HILTON HEAD ISLAND -- The Tigers fell to 1-3 and will host Darlington at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Trinity Collegiate 43

Mullins 16

DARLINGTON -- Trinity Collegiate’s Courtlyn Brunson rushed for 190 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 20 yards and another score.

Teammate Cade Amell passed for 153 yards and three touchdowns.

The Titans improved to 3-2 overall, 0-1 SCISA Class 4A and will host Augusta Christian (Ga.) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Auctioneers fall to 0-3 and will host Red Springs (N.C.) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Darlington 34

Cheraw 24

DARLINGTON -- The Falcons improved to 2-2 and will travel to Wilson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Braves fell to 1-2 and will travel to Marion at 7 p.m. Friday.

St. James 43

Lake City 28

MURRELLS INLET -- The Panthers fall to 1-3 and will host Georgetown at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Oceanside Collegiate 34

Marlboro County 0

CHARLESTON -- The Bulldogs fall to 1-2 and will travel to Ridgeland-Hardeeville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Manning 32

Lake Marion 6

SANTEE -- Manning’s Jalynn Coard rushed for two touchdowns.

Teammates Najeir Burgess and Jeffery Ceasar also rushed for a scores.

The Monarchs improved to 4-0 and will travel to Baptist Hill at 7:30 p.m on Sept. 22.

Lake View 68

Chesterfield 22

LAKE VIEW -- Lake View’s Jayden Ford rushed for 211 yards and five touchdowns and caught a 27-yard TD pass.

Teammate Tyrell Foxworth rushed for 96 yards and two scores.

Chesterfield’s Jaquavis Clark had two receiving touchdowns, and Tanner Burleyson added a receiving touchdown.

The Wild Gators improved to 2-1 and will travel to Central at 7:30 Friday.

The Rams fall to 1-2 and will travel to Blacksburg at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Kingstree 34

Green Sea Floyds 20

KINGSTREE -- Kingstree’s Rodney Bryant rushed for four touchdowns and had a pick-six.

The Blazers improved to 1-3 and will travel to Hemingway at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Latta 31

Lee Central 0

BISHOPVILLE -- Latta stays unbeaten, improving to 4-0 and will next host Johnsonville. The Stallions fall to 2-2 and will host Scott’s Branch at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

McBee 29

East Clarendon 6

TURBEVILLE -- The Panthers improved to 1-2 and will host Lamar at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Wolverines fell to 0-3 and will host Hannah-Pamplico at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Carvers Bay 32

Georgetown 14

GEORGETOWN -- Carvers Bay’s Dominique Brown rushed for three touchdowns, and Kennard Harrison added two of his own.

Teammate Tyquise Harrison also rushed for a score.

The Bears improved to 1-3 and will host Green Sea Floyds at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Johnsonville 44

Waccamaw 14

JOHNSONVILLE -- The Flashes improved to 2-1 and will travel to Latta at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Andrews 52

Hannah-Pamplico 22

ANDREWS -- The Raiders fall to 2-2 and will travel to East Clarendon at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Andrew Jackson 31

Lamar 18

KERSHAW -- Lamar’s Zoom Jackson rushed for a touchdown. The Silver Foxes fell to 1-3 and will travel to McBee at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Marion 53

Hemingway 0

MARION -- Marion’s Gabe Cusack rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns.

Teammate Quay’Sheed Scott rushed for a touchdown, and Richard Eaddy and Ronqarius Jamoson returned interceptions for TDs. And Jamarius Williams scored on a kick return.

The Swamp Foxes improved to 4-0 and will host Cheraw at 7 p.m Friday.

The Tigers fell to 0-3 and will host Kingstree at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Hammond 20

Laurence Manning 6

MANNING -- Laurence Manning’s Tyler June scored on a 4-yard run early in the third quarter.

The Swamp Cats fall to 2-2, 0-1 SCISA Class 4A and will travel to Camden Military on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Florence Christian 30

Orangeburg Prep 8

ORANGEBURG -- Florence Christian’s Juels Huntley rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles improved to 1-2 and will host John Paul II at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 22.

Dorchester Academy 20

Pee Dee Academy 13

ST. GEORGE -- Pee Dee Academy’s Slate Lewis and Colby Richardson each had rushing touchdowns.

The Eagles fall to 1-2 and will travel to Williamsburg Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Bethesda Academy (Ga.) 34

Carolina Academy 0

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- The Bobcats fell to 1-2 and will host Thomas Sumter at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Williamsburg Academy 58

The King’s Academy 0

KINGSTREE -- The Stallions improved to 3-0 and will host Pee Dee Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Lions fell to 0-3 and will host Clarendon Hall at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lee Academy 38

Dillon Christian 12

BISHOPVILLE -- The Cavaliers improved to 2-1, 1-0 SCISA 2-A and will travel to Cross Episcoral at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22. The Warriors fell to 1-3 and will travel to Calhoun Academy at 7:30 Friday.