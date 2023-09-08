South Florence 30
Carolina Forest 22
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- South Florence’s Jayden Sellers had two receiving touchdowns and a two-point conversion to lead South Florence to a 30-22 win over Carolina Forest on Friday night.
Teammates Cam Coe rushed for touchdown and Kemonte Rose had a pick-six.
The Bruins improved to 4-0 and will travel to South Pointe at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Hilton Head Island 43
Wilson 0
HILTON HEAD ISLAND -- The Tigers fell to 1-3 and will host Darlington at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Trinity Collegiate 43
Mullins 16
DARLINGTON -- Trinity Collegiate’s Courtlyn Brunson rushed for 190 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 20 yards and another score.
Teammate Cade Amell passed for 153 yards and three touchdowns.
The Titans improved to 3-2 overall, 0-1 SCISA Class 4A and will host Augusta Christian (Ga.) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Auctioneers fall to 0-3 and will host Red Springs (N.C.) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Darlington 34
Cheraw 24
DARLINGTON -- The Falcons improved to 2-2 and will travel to Wilson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Braves fell to 1-2 and will travel to Marion at 7 p.m. Friday.
St. James 43
Lake City 28
MURRELLS INLET -- The Panthers fall to 1-3 and will host Georgetown at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Oceanside Collegiate 34
Marlboro County 0
CHARLESTON -- The Bulldogs fall to 1-2 and will travel to Ridgeland-Hardeeville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Manning 32
Lake Marion 6
SANTEE -- Manning’s Jalynn Coard rushed for two touchdowns.
Teammates Najeir Burgess and Jeffery Ceasar also rushed for a scores.
The Monarchs improved to 4-0 and will travel to Baptist Hill at 7:30 p.m on Sept. 22.
Lake View 68
Chesterfield 22
LAKE VIEW -- Lake View’s Jayden Ford rushed for 211 yards and five touchdowns and caught a 27-yard TD pass.
Teammate Tyrell Foxworth rushed for 96 yards and two scores.
Chesterfield’s Jaquavis Clark had two receiving touchdowns, and Tanner Burleyson added a receiving touchdown.
The Wild Gators improved to 2-1 and will travel to Central at 7:30 Friday.
The Rams fall to 1-2 and will travel to Blacksburg at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Kingstree 34
Green Sea Floyds 20
KINGSTREE -- Kingstree’s Rodney Bryant rushed for four touchdowns and had a pick-six.
The Blazers improved to 1-3 and will travel to Hemingway at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Latta 31
Lee Central 0
BISHOPVILLE -- Latta stays unbeaten, improving to 4-0 and will next host Johnsonville. The Stallions fall to 2-2 and will host Scott’s Branch at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
McBee 29
East Clarendon 6
TURBEVILLE -- The Panthers improved to 1-2 and will host Lamar at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Wolverines fell to 0-3 and will host Hannah-Pamplico at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Carvers Bay 32
Georgetown 14
GEORGETOWN -- Carvers Bay’s Dominique Brown rushed for three touchdowns, and Kennard Harrison added two of his own.
Teammate Tyquise Harrison also rushed for a score.
The Bears improved to 1-3 and will host Green Sea Floyds at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Johnsonville 44
Waccamaw 14
JOHNSONVILLE -- The Flashes improved to 2-1 and will travel to Latta at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Andrews 52
Hannah-Pamplico 22
ANDREWS -- The Raiders fall to 2-2 and will travel to East Clarendon at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Andrew Jackson 31
Lamar 18
KERSHAW -- Lamar’s Zoom Jackson rushed for a touchdown. The Silver Foxes fell to 1-3 and will travel to McBee at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Marion 53
Hemingway 0
MARION -- Marion’s Gabe Cusack rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns.
Teammate Quay’Sheed Scott rushed for a touchdown, and Richard Eaddy and Ronqarius Jamoson returned interceptions for TDs. And Jamarius Williams scored on a kick return.
The Swamp Foxes improved to 4-0 and will host Cheraw at 7 p.m Friday.
The Tigers fell to 0-3 and will host Kingstree at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Hammond 20
Laurence Manning 6
MANNING -- Laurence Manning’s Tyler June scored on a 4-yard run early in the third quarter.
The Swamp Cats fall to 2-2, 0-1 SCISA Class 4A and will travel to Camden Military on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Florence Christian 30
Orangeburg Prep 8
ORANGEBURG -- Florence Christian’s Juels Huntley rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns.
The Eagles improved to 1-2 and will host John Paul II at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 22.
Dorchester Academy 20
Pee Dee Academy 13
ST. GEORGE -- Pee Dee Academy’s Slate Lewis and Colby Richardson each had rushing touchdowns.
The Eagles fall to 1-2 and will travel to Williamsburg Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Bethesda Academy (Ga.) 34
Carolina Academy 0
SAVANNAH, Ga. -- The Bobcats fell to 1-2 and will host Thomas Sumter at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Williamsburg Academy 58
The King’s Academy 0
KINGSTREE -- The Stallions improved to 3-0 and will host Pee Dee Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Lions fell to 0-3 and will host Clarendon Hall at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lee Academy 38
Dillon Christian 12
BISHOPVILLE -- The Cavaliers improved to 2-1, 1-0 SCISA 2-A and will travel to Cross Episcoral at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22. The Warriors fell to 1-3 and will travel to Calhoun Academy at 7:30 Friday.