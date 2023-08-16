Team (2022 record) Pts Prev

1. South Florence (15-0) 29 1

WHY THEY’RE RANKED: SCHSL’s defending Class 4A state champions return plenty of key players – especially on defense. Bruins coach Drew Marlowe said his front seven are as good as anyone in the state, regardless of classification. Can the Bruins find a field general to replace the graduated LaNorris Sellers at quarterback? That will be this season’s most important question.

2. Dillon (13-1) 28 2

WHY THEY’RE RANKED: A lot of key returners are on Dillon’s football team that gave eventual state champ Beaufort a run for its money in last year’s 3A lower-state final. Of course at Dillon, reaching the state final is the goal — scratch that. Winning state is the goal. And coach Kelvin Roller’s Wildcats have the arsenal to accomplish just that.

3. Hartsville (7-5) 23 3

WHY THEY’RE RANKED: Hartsville’s Wing-T will be the Red Foxes’ usual strong threat with the likes of quarterback McKendrie Douglas and running back Carmello McDaniel. Hartsville’s defense hopes its experience from the previous two seasons will pay dividends in 2023.

T-4. Marion (8-3) 20 4

WHY THEY’RE RANKED: Marion is loaded and would love nothing more than an encore of its 2020 run to the Class 2A state final. Key players from that team are also part of this year’s Swamp Foxes. WR Quay’Sheed Scott is the real deal, and so is quarterback Gabriel Cusack.

T-4. West Florence (11-2) 20 5

WHY THEY’RE RANKED: The Knights’ offense has the pieces for another strong season. Their focus will be finding a balance for star linebacker Franklin Emerson, who will also see time at quarterback. Running back Tre Leonard will also be one to watch.

T-6. Lamar (9-4) 13 6

WHY THEY’RE RANKED: Lamar might have a first-year coach in Stephen Burris, but the Silver Foxes have plenty of experienced key players on both sides of the ball. Travion McPhail and Tavis Dolford are ones to watch. But the Silver Foxes have a new quarterback, and his maturation will go a long way in determining how successful this offense is.

T-6. Johnsonville (13-1) 13 7

WHY THEY’RE RANKED: Malik Shippy is back as the Flashes’ quarterback after helping direct them to last year’s Class A state championship game. Johnsonville, of course, must find a replacement at running back for the graduated Daquan Burroughs. But coach Ken Cribb is known for coaching consistently great teams after building the program. And his building phase has obviously gone well.

8. Lake View (8-4) 10 8

WHY THEY’RE RANKED: Wild Gators coach Daryl King has coached great teams year in and year out. He’s Lake View to the core with state championships as a player and coach. But with three starters back on both sides of the ball, it’s uncertain what his team will do this season.

9. Carvers Bay (7-5) 4 10

WHY THEY’RE RANKED: Quarterback Kenneth Bateman and receivers AJ Jenkins and Dominique Brown will spark the Bears’ offense. Matthew Richard has been impressive since replacing retired state championship coach Nate Thompson.

T-10. Kingstree (5-6) 2 NR

WHY THEY’RE RANKED: Kingstree coach Brian Smith, a Massachusetts native, first made his mark in South Carolina as a star linebacker at The Citadel. After coaching C.E. Murray to a state final in 2015, he’s hoping to set a foundation as Kingstree’s second-year coach. He does have some key players around him to potentially make that happen.

T-10. Manning (9-3) 2 9

WHY THEY’RE RANKED: Lakewood transfer JaRae Mitchell could be quite the threat as the Monarchs’ quarterback. And, coach Reggie Kennedy takes pride in his team’s defense, which is guided by defensive coordinator (and former University of South Carolina player) Patrick Fleming.