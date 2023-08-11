FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence’s Bruins are the defending SCHSL Class 4A state champions. Several key players graduated, including current University of South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers.

So, what’s for an encore?

As far as mentality, Bruins coach Drew Marlowe doesn’t see a change.

“It will be the same as it was last year,” said Marlowe, whose team finished 15-0 in 2022. “We’re really focused on improving every day and trying to become the best team we can be. And I think if we do that, we can have a good year.”

Considering the returning Bruins – and the nine transfers settling in – that could most certainly be the case.

The most glaring uncertainty, however, is at quarterback as the preseason battle continues between sophomore Messiah Jackson and Wilson transfer Bryan McCartt, a senior.

“Really, nobody has separated himself yet,” Marlowe said. “That probably won’t be resolved by Week 1. Probably by Week 2 after they have played a couple of weeks, we should be able to make a decision and get ready for region play.”

South is loaded with running backs, and Marlowe is content with each of the primary four seeing action: Raleigh Jett, Latrelle McClary, Rodrick McCrae and Zion Gilbert. Jett had the best stats last year with 501 yards and five touchdowns on 57 carries (8.8-yard average).

“We’ve got four guys who can really play,” Marlowe said. “If any of them were alone on most any other teams, they’d be a starter. We like their ability to wear guys down. Hopefully by region play, we can decide on a top two. But if nobody emerges and all four play, that’s not a bad thing.”

Sellers' younger brother, Jayden Sellers, will be the Bruins’ star receiver. Last season, Jayden accounted for 827 receiving yards and 12 TDs on 39 catches (21.2 yards per catch).

“I expect a big year out of him,” Marlowe said. “He’s a really dynamic player and he’s a guy we need to be great. We need him to be great so our team can be great. He’s got to touch the ball 12 to 14 times per game for us to reach our maximum potential.”

On defense, the biggest difference – and most prominent transfer − is the state’s top prospect Amare Adams, a defensive end who starred last year at Lake City. With a multitude of major college offers and a total of 67 tackles (11 for loss) and four sacks from 2022, Marlowe is aware of Adams’ potential impact.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what he can do, obviously,” Marlowe said.

At linebacker, after the graduation of Trokel Prew and Jaylin Davis, Noah Moore returns as the team’s leading tackler (102). Moore will settle back in after he plays for Florence Post 1 in the American Legion World Series.

Meanwhile, free safety Quincy Rhodes Jr. and strong safety Dirrick Goodman could provide a formidable presence in the secondary. Goodman made 51 tackles and six interceptions last year while Rhodes made 61 and four.

Last year’s MVP for South’s offense, Rodney Lesane, could also have another strong season at tight end/halfback.

“I love his versatility and his smarts and how coachable he is,” Marlowe said. “We feel like we can call any play, and he can get it done.”