FRIDAY
South Florence 22
South Pointe 19
ROCK HILL, S.C. - The Bruins' Jayden Sellers rushed for two touchdowns.
The Bruins outscored the Stallions 22-13, after falling 13-0 in the second quarter.
South teammate Keonte Rose added an interception return for a score.
South Florence improved to 5-0 and will host Hartsville on Sept. 29.
Irmo 35
Hartsville 21
HARTSVILLE - Damarion Coe returned a 90-yard kickoff return to put the Red Foxes on the board in the second quarter after falling behind 14-0.
People are also reading…
The Red Foxes' Carmello McDaniel scored on a 1-yard run to cut the Yellow Jacket lead to 28-14 in the third quarter. Hartsville's last touchdown came on Jackson Moore's 1-yard run with 7:44 left in the game.
Hartsville falls to 4-1 and will travel to South Florence at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 29.
Lake City 33
Georgetown 3
LAKE CITY -- The Panthers will next travel for their first region game at Camden at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Marlboro County 38
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 24
RIDGELAND - Marlboro County outscored Ridgeland-Hardeeville 32-0 in the second half.
The Bulldogs passed for 199 yards and rushed for 99 in the game.
Marlboro County improved to 2-2 and will host Dillon at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Dillon 49
Socastee 25
DILLON -- Dillon’s Jamarion Fling rushed for three touchdowns, and Josiah Oxendine passed and rushed for scores.
The Wildcats improved to 3-1 and will travel to Marlboro County at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Blacksburg 42
Chesterfield 6
BLACKSBURG -- The Rams fall to 1-3 and will host Mcbee at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lamar 29
McBee 10
McBEE -- Lamar’s Zori Pierce threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns.
McBee’s Evan Talbert rushed for a touchdown.
Lamar improved to 2-3 and will host Kingstree at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Kingstree 54
Hemingway 0
KINGSTREE - Kingstree’s Chiquan Giles rushed for three touchdowns, and Rodney Bryant added two.
Teammates Tyleek Daves, JaShaun Dorsey and Javian McCray also scored.
The Blazers improved to 2-3 and will travel to Lamar at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Tigers fall to 0-4 and will travel to C.A. Johnson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Latta 54
Johnsonville 23
LATTA -- Latta’s Jamarion Jones rushed for four touchdowns.
Teammates Pernell Legette had a receiving touchdown, Labron Cobb had a rushing touchdown and Kartrell Townsend added a rushing score.
Johnsonville’s Neil Martin rushed for a score and Malik Shippy passed for another.
The Vikings improved to 5-0 and will travel to Cheraw at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Flashes fall to 2-2 and will host Hannah-Pamplico at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lake View 22
Central 6
PAGELAND - Lake View’s Cam Umphries, Kason Herlong and Tyrell Foxworth rushed for scores.
The Wild Gators improved to 4-1 and will host Loris at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
East Clarendon 21
Hannah-Pamplico 14
Turbeville -- East Clarendon's Rodney Shaw had two rushing touchdowns, and the Wolverines improved to 1-3 and will travel to Bamberg-Ehrhardt at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Hannah-Pamplico’s Wade Poston had a rushing touchdown.
The Raiders fell to 2-3 and will travel to Johnsonville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Marion 40
Cheraw 3
MARION -- Marion’s Gabe Cusack passed for 147 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 78 yards and two scores.
Teammate Quay’Sheed Scott scored twice.
The Swamp Foxes improve to 5-0 and will travel to Myrtle Beach at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Cheraw fell to 1-3 and will host Latta at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Red Springs (N.C.) 20
Mullins 8
MULLINS -- Mullins will next travel to Carvers Bay at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Calhoun Academy 7
Dillon Christian 6
ST. MATTHEWS -- Dillon Christian’s Amir Boston rushed for a touchdown. The Warriors fall to 1-4, 0-1 SCISA 2-A and will host Dorchester Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lee Academy 20
St. John’s Christian 13
MONCKS CORNER -- Lee Academy improved to 3-1, 1-0 SCISA 2-A in the 20-13 win over St. John’s Christian.
Clarendon Hall 46
The King’s Academy 14
FLORENCE -- The King’s Academy's Jackson Alexander passed for 103 yards and two touchdowns.
The Lions fell to 0-4, 0-1 SCISA 2-A and will travel to Carolina Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Carolina Academy 31
Thomas Sumter 10
LAKE CITY -- Carolina Academy’s Josh Brown rushed for four touchdowns, and Caleb Howard added a TD of his own.
The Bobcats improved to 2-2, 1-0 SCISA 2-2A and will host The King’s Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Williamsburg Academy 34
Pee Dee Academy 28
KINGSTREE -- Williamsburg Academy’s Micah Balder and Teague Ward each had two rushing touchdowns.
Teammate Camden Moore added a rushing touchdown.
Pee Dee Academy’s Miles Trussell had six receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown and passed for 67 and two. Golden Eagles teammate Colby Richardson passed for 279 yards and a touchdown.
The Stallions improve to 4-0 and will travel to Northside Christian at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Eagles fell to 1-3 and will host Hilton Head Prep at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Augusta Christian (Ga.) 34
Trinity Collegiate 14
DARLINGTON -- Trinity Collegiate fell to 3-3, 0-2 in SCISA Class 4A.
The Titans will travel to Porter-Gaud at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29.