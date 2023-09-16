FRIDAY

South Florence 22

South Pointe 19

ROCK HILL, S.C. - The Bruins' Jayden Sellers rushed for two touchdowns.

The Bruins outscored the Stallions 22-13, after falling 13-0 in the second quarter.

South teammate Keonte Rose added an interception return for a score.

South Florence improved to 5-0 and will host Hartsville on Sept. 29.

Irmo 35

Hartsville 21

HARTSVILLE - Damarion Coe returned a 90-yard kickoff return to put the Red Foxes on the board in the second quarter after falling behind 14-0.

The Red Foxes' Carmello McDaniel scored on a 1-yard run to cut the Yellow Jacket lead to 28-14 in the third quarter. Hartsville's last touchdown came on Jackson Moore's 1-yard run with 7:44 left in the game.

Hartsville falls to 4-1 and will travel to South Florence at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 29.

Lake City 33

Georgetown 3

LAKE CITY -- The Panthers will next travel for their first region game at Camden at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Marlboro County 38

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 24

RIDGELAND - Marlboro County outscored Ridgeland-Hardeeville 32-0 in the second half.

The Bulldogs passed for 199 yards and rushed for 99 in the game.

Marlboro County improved to 2-2 and will host Dillon at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Dillon 49

Socastee 25

DILLON -- Dillon’s Jamarion Fling rushed for three touchdowns, and Josiah Oxendine passed and rushed for scores.

The Wildcats improved to 3-1 and will travel to Marlboro County at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Blacksburg 42

Chesterfield 6

BLACKSBURG -- The Rams fall to 1-3 and will host Mcbee at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lamar 29

McBee 10

McBEE -- Lamar’s Zori Pierce threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns.

McBee’s Evan Talbert rushed for a touchdown.

Lamar improved to 2-3 and will host Kingstree at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Kingstree 54

Hemingway 0

KINGSTREE - Kingstree’s Chiquan Giles rushed for three touchdowns, and Rodney Bryant added two.

Teammates Tyleek Daves, JaShaun Dorsey and Javian McCray also scored.

The Blazers improved to 2-3 and will travel to Lamar at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Tigers fall to 0-4 and will travel to C.A. Johnson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Latta 54

Johnsonville 23

LATTA -- Latta’s Jamarion Jones rushed for four touchdowns.

Teammates Pernell Legette had a receiving touchdown, Labron Cobb had a rushing touchdown and Kartrell Townsend added a rushing score.

Johnsonville’s Neil Martin rushed for a score and Malik Shippy passed for another.

The Vikings improved to 5-0 and will travel to Cheraw at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Flashes fall to 2-2 and will host Hannah-Pamplico at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lake View 22

Central 6

PAGELAND - Lake View’s Cam Umphries, Kason Herlong and Tyrell Foxworth rushed for scores.

The Wild Gators improved to 4-1 and will host Loris at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

East Clarendon 21

Hannah-Pamplico 14

Turbeville -- East Clarendon's Rodney Shaw had two rushing touchdowns, and the Wolverines improved to 1-3 and will travel to Bamberg-Ehrhardt at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Hannah-Pamplico’s Wade Poston had a rushing touchdown.

The Raiders fell to 2-3 and will travel to Johnsonville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Marion 40

Cheraw 3

MARION -- Marion’s Gabe Cusack passed for 147 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 78 yards and two scores.

Teammate Quay’Sheed Scott scored twice.

The Swamp Foxes improve to 5-0 and will travel to Myrtle Beach at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Cheraw fell to 1-3 and will host Latta at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Red Springs (N.C.) 20

Mullins 8

MULLINS -- Mullins will next travel to Carvers Bay at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Calhoun Academy 7

Dillon Christian 6

ST. MATTHEWS -- Dillon Christian’s Amir Boston rushed for a touchdown. The Warriors fall to 1-4, 0-1 SCISA 2-A and will host Dorchester Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lee Academy 20

St. John’s Christian 13

MONCKS CORNER -- Lee Academy improved to 3-1, 1-0 SCISA 2-A in the 20-13 win over St. John’s Christian.

Clarendon Hall 46

The King’s Academy 14

FLORENCE -- The King’s Academy's Jackson Alexander passed for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

The Lions fell to 0-4, 0-1 SCISA 2-A and will travel to Carolina Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Carolina Academy 31

Thomas Sumter 10

LAKE CITY -- Carolina Academy’s Josh Brown rushed for four touchdowns, and Caleb Howard added a TD of his own.

The Bobcats improved to 2-2, 1-0 SCISA 2-2A and will host The King’s Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Williamsburg Academy 34

Pee Dee Academy 28

KINGSTREE -- Williamsburg Academy’s Micah Balder and Teague Ward each had two rushing touchdowns.

Teammate Camden Moore added a rushing touchdown.

Pee Dee Academy’s Miles Trussell had six receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown and passed for 67 and two. Golden Eagles teammate Colby Richardson passed for 279 yards and a touchdown.

The Stallions improve to 4-0 and will travel to Northside Christian at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Eagles fell to 1-3 and will host Hilton Head Prep at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Augusta Christian (Ga.) 34

Trinity Collegiate 14

DARLINGTON -- Trinity Collegiate fell to 3-3, 0-2 in SCISA Class 4A.

The Titans will travel to Porter-Gaud at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29.