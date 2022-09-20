 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Florence climbs to top of 4A state football poll

  • Updated
Evin Singletary (10) and the South Florence Bruins climbed to the top of the 4A state media poll released Tuesday following their dominant 42-7 victory over previously top-ranked South Pointe.

 DAVID YEAZELL Photos/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

5A

1. Dutch Fork (18)

2. Byrnes

3. Hillcrest (1)

4. Dorman

5. Sumter

6. River Bluff

7. Fort Dorchester

8. White Knoll

9. Lexington

10. Summerville

Others receiving votes: Gaffney, West Ashley, TL Hanna, Spartanburg

4A

1. South Florence (15)

2. AC Flora (3)

3. West Florence

4. Northwestern (1)

5. South Pointe

6. Catawba Ridge

7. Indian Land

8. Ridge View

9. Westside

10. Irmo

Others receiving votes: James Island, Hartsville, York, Wilson, Greenville

3A

1. Daniel (18)

2. Dillon (1)

3. Clinton

4. Powdersville

5. Beaufort

6. Belton Honea Path

7. Hanahan

8. Gilbert

9. Loris

10. Camden

Others receiving votes: Seneca, Aynor, Marlboro County, Lake City

2A

1. Saluda (15)

2. Oceanside Collegiate (3)

3. Barnwell (1)

4. Abbeville

5. Buford

6. Marion

7. Woodland

8. Wade Hampton (H)

9. Gray Collegiate

10. Fairfield Central

Others receiving votes: Andrews, Academic Magnet, Pelion, Strom Thurmond, Andrew Jackson

1A

1. St. Joseph’s (15)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (1)

3. Johnsonville

4. Lewisville (2)

5. Whale Branch

6. Christ Church

7. Lake View (1)

8. Baptist Hill

9. Lamar

10. Southside Christian

Others receiving votes: Calhoun County, Estill, Denmark-Olar, Cross

