South Florence climbs to top of 4A state football poll

5A
1. Dutch Fork (18)
2. Byrnes
3. Hillcrest (1)
4. Dorman
5. Sumter
6. River Bluff
7. Fort Dorchester
8. White Knoll
9. Lexington
10. Summerville
Others receiving votes: Gaffney, West Ashley, TL Hanna, Spartanburg
4A
1. South Florence (15)
2. AC Flora (3)
3. West Florence
4. Northwestern (1)
5. South Pointe
6. Catawba Ridge
7. Indian Land
8. Ridge View
9. Westside
10. Irmo
Others receiving votes: James Island, Hartsville, York, Wilson, Greenville
3A
1. Daniel (18)
2. Dillon (1)
3. Clinton
4. Powdersville
5. Beaufort
6. Belton Honea Path
7. Hanahan
8. Gilbert
9. Loris
10. Camden
Others receiving votes: Seneca, Aynor, Marlboro County, Lake City
2A
1. Saluda (15)
2. Oceanside Collegiate (3)
3. Barnwell (1)
4. Abbeville
5. Buford
6. Marion
7. Woodland
8. Wade Hampton (H)
9. Gray Collegiate
10. Fairfield Central
Others receiving votes: Andrews, Academic Magnet, Pelion, Strom Thurmond, Andrew Jackson
1A
1. St. Joseph’s (15)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (1)
3. Johnsonville
4. Lewisville (2)
5. Whale Branch
6. Christ Church
7. Lake View (1)
8. Baptist Hill
9. Lamar
10. Southside Christian
Others receiving votes: Calhoun County, Estill, Denmark-Olar, Cross