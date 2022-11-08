South Florence coach Drew Marlowe upset with low first-round fan turnout

FLORENCE, S.C. -- While South Florence coach Drew Marlowe praised his top-ranked Bruins for their 61-18 win over Richland Northeast in Friday's first round of the Class 4A playoffs, he was not as complimentary about the low fan turnout.

That was after a complete sellout at Bruin Stadium in the regular-season finale, during which the Bruins clinched the team's city and region crowns, along with a second undefeated regular season in program history.

Friday's Bruin Stadium attendance against Richland Northeast was nowhere near a sellout, and Marlowe wanted to address that before Wednesday's 7:30 p.m. second-round game against Bluffton.

"Every week, we're fighting for our lives; every week is the biggest game of the year," said Marlowe, whose team is 11-0. "At this time of the year, you don't get a chance to screw up. You screw up, and you go home. One thing I was proud of about our kids was that although last Friday it was not the environment that it was last week for the West Florence game, our players came out and played with great focus and intensity."

Marlowe talked more about Friday's smaller fan turnout than the previous week.

"I was disappointed in our fans. Hopefully, we'll have some people show up (Wednesday) because our kids deserve to play in front of a lot of fans in a big-time atmosphere," Marlowe said. "They've earned that right, and we hope for a better turnout this Friday."

Marlowe said he was disheartened after looking in the stands near the end of Friday's warmups.

"I was very disappointed," he said. "It's been a long time since South Florence has hosted a playoff game, and it's been a long time since South Florence won a playoff game. I get that the West Florence game had major implications with it being a region game and it being West Florence.

"But our kids have worked so hard since January. I'd really like for more fans to be there," he added. "We've got two more opportunities, hopefully, to play at home in our own stadium, and I'd really like for them to play in front of a big-time crowd and make it a big-time environment. The opponent shouldn't matter. I know playoff tickets are a little more expensive. But I think $10 for a ticket to come see us is well worth the money. I don't think you can spend it any better way in Florence."

Marlowe then talked about what homefield advantage means to his team if there are huge fan turnouts.

"It creates so much more energy for us. Our kids do a good job creating their own energy. When you see the stands packed, it makes you feel really good as a player, and it makes you feel like what you're doing is really important to the school and to the community," Marlowe said.

During the Bruins' blowout win Friday, South Carolina Mr. Football finalist LaNorris Sellers passed for 156 yards and five touchdowns. Shikeem Shilow rushed for 110 yards and a score of his own.

Bluffton, led by first-year coach Hayden Gregory, is 5-6 after last week's 49-20 win over Westwood.

"(Bluffton) does a good job on defense; they give you a lot of different looks," Marlowe said. "They're a difficult team to prepare for so far, and they do a good job of getting the ball to a lot of different receivers' hands."